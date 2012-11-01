PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 1

Nov 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* While tens of thousands of children are putting the final
touches on Halloween costumes and masks, the House of Commons
has approved a bill banning people from hiding their faces
during riots.
The private member's legislation, Bill C-309, is the
brainchild of Alberta Conservative backbencher Blake Richards.
* The Parti Québécois government is proposing a new law to
break the "scourge" of corruption and is promising tighter
management of the public purse in the cash strapped province.Reports in the business section:
* Athabasca Oil Corp faces new obstacles in
completing a long promised multibillion dollar joint venture
with partners from Kuwait and Spain, months after it said such a
deal was imminent.
* The National Energy Board has launched a major audit of
TransCanada Corp, after a whistle blower's revelations
about problems in the pipeline company's operating practices.
NATIONAL POST
* An Ontario judge has issued a restraining order against
Iran's property in Canada -- including its embassy in Ottawa and
a former cultural centre in Toronto -- as the family of an
American woman killed in a terrorist attack tries to collect a
C$13 million ($13 million) judgment by a U.S. court from a
wrongful death claim against Iran's security agency.
* New Democratic Party MP Thomas Mulcair was labelled an
anti-trade, anti-business extremist Wednesday for threatening to
rip up a controversial investment treaty with China.
But the NDP leader did not back down. Indeed, he ratcheted
up the rhetoric against the Foreign Investment Promotion and
Protection Act, vowing that an NDP government would not be bound
to honour a treaty ratified by the Harper government.
FINANCIAL POST
* Research In Motion Ltd drew one step closer to
launching its long awaited next generation of BlackBerry
smartphones on Wednesday, when the Waterloo, Ontario-based
company announced carriers around the world have begun testing
early versions of its new devices.
* Astral Media Inc executives are still eyeing a
successful sale to telecom and broadcast giant BCE Inc
despite the deal being spiked by regulators.
"We are still committed to see if there's a way to complete
this transaction," Ian Greenberg, the television, radio and
advertising company's chief executive said on an earnings call
Wednesday.