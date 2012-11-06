PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 6

Nov 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Gérald Tremblay has stepped down as mayor of Montreal,
taking a hint of responsibility for the scandals that have
paralyzed his city while unloading bitterness at the one-time
allies he says betrayed him.
* Canada is criticizing India's investment environment as
murky on the eve of Prime Minister Stephen Harper's visit with
counterpart Manmohan Singh in New Delhi.
Reports in the business section:
* Canada Post Corp, which is struggling to
contain losses as mail volumes decline, is going to start
charging housing developers C$200 ($200) per address for
community mailboxes, a cost the industry says will be passed on
to home buyers.
* An analysis of expected cash flow trends, provided to The
Globe and Mail by energy-focused asset manager ARC Financial
Corp of Calgary, points to a 15 percent decline in cash flows
for the Canadian oil and natural gas sector next year, based on
the market's price expectations next year.
NATIONAL POST
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper's trip to India took an
unexpected twist Monday when his security guards brought their
own armored vehicles to drive him through the streets, sparking
objections from the Official Opposition back in Ottawa.
* Joe Di Maulo, a man alleged to be an influential member of
the underworld whose career spanned nearly five decades has been
gunned down in what appears to be a new chapter in Montreal's
ongoing Mafia war.
FINANCIAL POST
* Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd
reported another monthly record for filling their planes in
October as demand for air travel remains robust and their
capacity is kept in check.
* Some of Ontario's biggest malls are going to be open even
longer on Black Friday in the hopes Canadian shoppers will
decide to stay in the country. The move is part of an effort to
keep shoppers at its malls, rather than heading south of the
border for the rush of bargains on the day following American
Thanksgiving.