PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 7

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian uranium and nuclear hardware may soon be shipping
to India for the first time in nearly four decades after a deal
reached during Stephen Harper's visit to New Delhi.
* Ontario's high school teachers won't be starting job
action Wednesday as union leaders have pushed back a deadline
for strike action at the last minute.
Reports in the business section:
* Four senior executives abruptly left Penn West Petroleum
Ltd in a management shakeup Tuesday as the Calgary
energy firm joins the growing ranks of Canadian resource
companies taking action to kickstart underperforming operations
and flagging stock prices.
* Suzuki Canada Inc, the Canadian subsidiary of Japan-based
Suzuki Motor Corp said it will continue to sell
vehicles here even though American Suzuki Motor Corp is pulling
out of the U.S. market and has been granted Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection.
NATIONAL POST
* The Canadian-backed international bridge project between
Detroit and Windsor is closer to reality after Michigan voters
defeated a motion requiring a statewide vote to approve money on
for the project.
* Arthur Topham, the publisher of a British Columbia website
that has drawn repeated complaints over its portrayals of Jews,
has been charged with promoting hatred following a six-month
police investigation, officials said Tuesday.
FINANCIAL POST
* Indonesia's state-owned Pertamina has expressed an
interest in buying Coastal Energy Co, according to
documents received by the Financial Post.
* HSBC Bank Canada, the Vancouver-based subsidiary of
U.K.-based HSBC Holdings Plc on Tuesday announced that
Paulo Maia, currently the head of the Austrailian operation, has
been appointed CEO of HSBC Canada, effective Jan 7, 2013.