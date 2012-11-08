PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 8

Nov 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* British Columbia's multi-billion dollar marijuana industry
could take a "significant" blow now that two U.S. states --
including its closest neighbour to the south -- have voted to
legalize marijuana. []
* Former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan is expected to this
week announce a bid to return to politics by seeking the British
Columbia Liberal nomination in Vancouver-False Creek. []
Reports in the business section:
* Before Research In Motion Ltd's BlackBerry 10
phones have even launched, the devices have received the crucial
security certification needed for use by federal agencies in the
United States. []
* Bombardier Inc has announced a six month delay
for the maiden flight of its C Series jet, a setback for the
company's C$3.4 billion ($3.4 billion) effort to vault into the
large commercial airliner market. []
NATIONAL POST
* A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the British
Columbia coast Wednesday night, rattling some homes in a remote
community but causing no injuries or major damage. []
* A former employee of Ornge is suing Ontario's air
ambulance service, saying she was fired for helping to expose
alleged wrongdoing. Lisa Kirbie, hired in March 2010 as the
director of government and regulatory affairs, also alleges in
her lawsuit that former CEO Chris Mazza was volatile, sexist and
treated Ornge as his personal "fiefdom". []
FINANCIAL POST
* The U.S. election is history and Barack Obama remains
President. What also returns with a vengeance is controversy
over the proposed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline from Alberta to
the United States and uncertainty about whether Canada will have
a market for its oil. []
* Kinross Gold Corp has lopped $200 million from its
capital spending budget this year as its early cost reduction
initiatives have begun to bear fruit. The struggling gold miner
also reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings and
maintained its 2012 production guidance of 2.5 million to 2.6
million gold equivalent ounces. []