PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 8

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* British Columbia's multi-billion dollar marijuana industry could take a "significant" blow now that two U.S. states -- including its closest neighbour to the south -- have voted to legalize marijuana. []

* Former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan is expected to this week announce a bid to return to politics by seeking the British Columbia Liberal nomination in Vancouver-False Creek. []

Reports in the business section:

* Before Research In Motion Ltd's BlackBerry 10 phones have even launched, the devices have received the crucial security certification needed for use by federal agencies in the United States. []

* Bombardier Inc has announced a six month delay for the maiden flight of its C Series jet, a setback for the company's C$3.4 billion ($3.4 billion) effort to vault into the large commercial airliner market. []

NATIONAL POST

* A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the British Columbia coast Wednesday night, rattling some homes in a remote community but causing no injuries or major damage. []

* A former employee of Ornge is suing Ontario's air ambulance service, saying she was fired for helping to expose alleged wrongdoing. Lisa Kirbie, hired in March 2010 as the director of government and regulatory affairs, also alleges in her lawsuit that former CEO Chris Mazza was volatile, sexist and treated Ornge as his personal "fiefdom". []

FINANCIAL POST

* The U.S. election is history and Barack Obama remains President. What also returns with a vengeance is controversy over the proposed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline from Alberta to the United States and uncertainty about whether Canada will have a market for its oil. []

* Kinross Gold Corp has lopped $200 million from its capital spending budget this year as its early cost reduction initiatives have begun to bear fruit. The struggling gold miner also reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings and maintained its 2012 production guidance of 2.5 million to 2.6 million gold equivalent ounces. []