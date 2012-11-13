PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Nov 13

Nov 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* On Monday, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers'
Federation gave the green light to 20 local unions, including
teachers with the Toronto District School Board, Canada's
largest, to launch strike action after it failed to reach an
agreement with the province.
Teachers are not expected to walk out, but will limit their
duties to exclude administrative tasks and supervision outside
the classroom. ()
* Martha Hall Findlay is preparing to jump into the Liberal
leadership race and will be supported by the team that helped
propel Alberta Premier Alison Redford and Calgary Mayor Naheed
Nenshi to power.
Stephen Carter, who was campaign manager for both Nenshi and
Redford, issued notice Monday that Hall Findlay would make an
announcement in Calgary on Wednesday. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's largest diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd
is planning a road trip - to India.
Eager to understand the Asian nation's growth potential more
quickly and more completely than it did the explosive demand out
of China over the past decade, Teck wants to judge for itself
whether forecasts for massive growth in India are realistic. ()
* After numerous delays and disastrous financial results
resulting from weak sales of current BlackBerry models, Research
In Motion said it will hold the BlackBerry 10 launch
event on Jan. 30 in various countries around the world.
On that day, RIM will unveil the first two phones - likely a
full touchscreen device, as well as a touchscreen device that
also has a physical keyboard - and announce their commercial
availability. That could be a couple of weeks later, according
to one source familiar with the plan. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The candidates to become the next Premier of Ontario have
taken their cue from the departing one and spoken about the
prospects of Liberal renewal at every step.
Eric Hoskins, the Toronto MPP who will make formal his
leadership bid on Tuesday morning, described it not as a
leadership bid but as "an important announcement about renewal
in the Ontario Liberal Party." ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The International Energy Agency predicts the United States
will be capable of meeting its own energy needs by 2035, but
that doesn't necessarily mean its top crude supplier - Canada -
has reason to panic. ()
* A key element of a U.S. regulator's case against Canada's
largest bank may hinge on the interpretation of a series of
internal emails.
An amended complaint filed by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) in U.S. District Court in connection with its
"wash trading" case against Royal Bank of Canada
includes excerpts from an email exchange between senior RBC
employees.
The conversation appears to show dissent within the bank
over what to tell U.S. regulators about the trading practices
now at the center of the allegations. ()