PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 12

March 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ottawa and the Northwest Territories have reached a deal
to hand the territory province-like power over its land, a move
aimed at empowering local leaders to unlock more of their
resource riches.
* Less than a third of the almost 300,000 members and
supporters who signed up to choose the Liberal party's next
leader have so far registered to vote, prompting front-runner
Justin Trudeau's camp to complain about a host of technical
glitches and request a one-week extension on registration.
* The federal government is facing questions over the
legitimacy of its centerpiece for aboriginal education reform.
Manitoba chiefs rejected the Harper government's vision for
aboriginal education on Monday, claiming Ottawa is trying to
"bypass" first nations chiefs and shirk its treaty
responsibilities.
Reports in the business section:
* Chrysler Canada is jumping back into leasing for the first
time since 2008, raising the competitive stakes another notch in
an auto market already awash with financing and leasing
incentives.
* AT&T Inc will begin selling BlackBerry's
new BlackBerry Z10 smartphone next week, marking the
smartphone's debut in a crucial U.S. market that has largely
shunned the company's devices in recent years.
* Molson Coors Brewing Co's Canadian arm
sold far less Miller Genuine Draft beer in the country over the
past three years than the targets called for under its agreement
with Miller Brewing Co. That under-performance - spelled out in
court filings - is at the crux of a dispute that has erupted
between the two companies, as Miller tries to cancel its
Canadian licensing agreement with Molson.
NATIONAL POST
* The federal government, which has come under fire over
tougher employment insurance (EI) rules, is sweetening benefits
for parents. It says it will allow individuals receiving
parental benefits through EI to qualify for sickness benefits as
well, starting March 24.
* The latest annual report on federal ad spending shows
Ottawa shelled out C$78.5 million ($76.5 million) in 2011-12
telling Canadians about everything from the switch to digital TV
and the War of 1812, to elder abuse and anti-drug messaging. The
Harper government spent C$21 million on major advertising
campaigns under its Economic Action Plan brand.
* Despite activist claims that the city's homeless are dying
due to a lack of shelter space, there is no shelter bed shortage
in Toronto, according to an internal report prepared for city
council.
FINANCIAL POST
* After years of growth, economists say the real estate boom
is over and predict Canadian housing prices to flatline over the
next decade. A TD Economics study, Long-Run Rate of Return for
Canadian Home Prices, predicts a "string of lackluster
performances" over the next few years.
* Alamos Gold Inc is going on the offensive in the
takeover battle for Aurizon Mines Ltd, asking a
securities regulator to reject both a break fee and poison pill
that it believes are highly irregular.
* Travel tour operator Transat AT Inc said it has
managed to wrest concessions from its flight attendants as the
company continues its campaign to be more cost competitive. The
bulk of the expected C$9 million in annual savings will come
from Transat lowering the amount of flight attendants on its
Airbus A330s to 10 from 11, and the move will also
support a potential shift to a fleet of Boeing Co's 737s.