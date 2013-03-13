PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 13

March 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Anglophone municipal leaders predict chaos and the end of
linguistic peace in Quebec if the Parti Québécois government
proceeds with a provision in its language bill to withdraw the
bilingual status of certain municipalities.
* The British Columbia government has withdrawn
controversial sections of a new bill that opponents claim would
have privatized the Canadian province's forests after an outcry
over a lack of public consultation in the process.
* A 20-year-old Toronto man charged with stabbing a stranger
on a subway train last month was back in court on Tuesday on
fresh charges, also involving apparently random attacks.
Reports in the business section:
* Ottawa has granted Air Canada more time to meet
its pension funding obligations, but with tough conditions that
include the airline's executives taking a hit to the wallet.
* Oxford Properties Group is on the hunt in Europe as it
looks to add C$7 billion ($6.8 billion) to the real estate
portfolio it manages by 2015, part of a massive expansion that
would boost its size by nearly a third.
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd has gained control of
Inmet Mining Corp after a drawn-out hostile bid,
charting a course to the major leagues of copper mining as it
takes on the massive Cobre Panama project.
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario Labor Minister Yasir Naqvi says he didn't endorse
a controversial book on Islam that says it's okay for men to
physically punish their wives. Naqvi acknowledged that he wrote
a letter of support for the book two years ago, but says he
didn't read it.
* The Canadian National Exhibition Association is demanding
MGM Resorts International and Cadillac Fairview Corp Ltd
stop using its iconic images to promote pitch for a
casino resort at Exhibition Place.
FINANCIAL POST
* A private equity firm is looking for the court's
intervention to stop a recent move by cash-strapped wireless
startup Mobilicity to raise new debt financing. Toronto-based
Catalyst Capital Group Inc filed an application on Feb. 25
asking the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to set aside a
financing agreement Mobilicity entered into on Feb. 6.
* Sears Canada Inc has named a member of its board
of directors, EJ Bird, as interim chief financial officer. The
department store retailer, grappling with sliding sales and
market share for several years, has been on the hunt for a new
chief financial officer since the sudden departure of Sharon
Driscoll in December.
* The heads of Canada's leading business lobby groups are
urging the federal government to get on with negotiating a free
trade deal with Europe. The groups issued a letter to assure
Trade Minister Ed Fast that they will stand behind the deal,
once it is negotiated, and help sell it to workers and
communities across Canada.