PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 18

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's Justice Minister Rob Nicholson says there is "no
question" that the series of criminal justice reforms his
government has introduced will stand up to constitutional tests,
despite allegations that his department's vetting standards are
inadequate.
* Police have tracked down and arrested four men they say
were responsible for a daring helicopter escape from a Quebec
prison. Two men, one with alleged biker-gang affiliations, clung
to a hijacked helicopter as it lifted off from a detention
center in St-Jerome, Quebec, 60 kilometres northwest of
Montreal, on Sunday afternoon, touching off a manhunt by land
and air.
Reports in the business section:
* Mall wars have stepped up among major landlords as they
try to lure large anchor tenants, reflecting a new era for
department stores in Canada.
Cadillac Fairview Corp and Oxford Properties Group are
fighting to snare potentially lucrative department-store
retailers, including Nordstrom Inc of Seattle,
Toronto-based Holt Renfrew & Co and Quebec-based La Maison
Simons, which generate above-average industry sales.
* They are flipping burgers or driving trucks, sorting the
mail, going back to school or still searching for work. And
while the job market looks bleak, with many positions offering
low pay on a casual or temporary basis, just 20 of the 465
unionized workers who lost their jobs a year ago - when
Caterpillar Inc shuttered Electro-Motive Diesel, a
London, Ontario, locomotive plant - have relocated.
NATIONAL POST
* The Alberta government, continuing to press its case for
the Keystone XL pipeline, took out an ad in Sunday's New York
Times newspaper, tying the controversial project to core
American values and to U.S. pride in its military.
* It's been more than two years since mayor Naheed Nenshi
became the cuddly creature in charge of Calgary. One of North
America's first Muslim mayors, approval ratings place his
popularity so high in the public mind that the thought of a
serious challenger taking him on in this fall's municipal
election seems like a political kamikaze mission.