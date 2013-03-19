PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 19

March 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Plans for a Toronto waterfront casino are facing a fresh
challenge as undecided city councillors say they cannot support
a new gaming facility without the major cash injection promised
by the province's lottery agency. ()
* Target Corp is struggling with a problem that few
retailers face: too much demand for too little inventory,
risking dampening customers' enthusiasm as the U.S. discounter
gets ready to open a new wave of stores. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Williams Energy Canada is betting a part of Alberta's
future will be in plastics, announcing plans to build a facility
to produce feedstock for plastics manufacturing using low-cost
propane derived from the oil sands upgrading process. ()
NATIONAL POST
* As he approaches his eighth and possibly final budget,
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty will no doubt be thinking about
his legacy, the last acts that will shape how he will be
remembered. The air is thick with leaks, speculation and
flat-out guesses of what he might have in mind: from reclaiming
federal funds for job training from the provinces, to sweeping
tax reform, to more prosaic measures like trimming the federal
public service. ()
* All members of Alberta's Wildrose party are funnelling 8
percent of their salaries to charity. Opposition Leader Danielle
Smith says all 17 members of her caucus are accepting no more
than $145,000 a year in pay.
That's what MLAs were making before Premier Alison Redford's
Tories used their majority on a committee last year to increase
pay by 8 percent to $156,000. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Even before the federal government delivers its 2013
budget, the writing is already on the wall: Limited economic
growth, slower household spending and the same old rock-bottom
interest rates.
Despite a hoped-for recovery in U.S. demand for homes and
vehicles, Canada's biggest bank says the economy will continue
to struggle without an increased push from business investment
and exports - an issue that has been a sore point among public
policymakers. ()