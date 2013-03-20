PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 20

March 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The last time childhood friends Mike Lazaridis and Doug
Fregin decided to work together, they ended up inventing the
BlackBerry, creating the modern smartphone industry and turning
Research In Motion into what was briefly Canada's most
valuable company.
Now, after revolutionizing the wireless industry and
cementing their home base of Waterloo, Ontario, as a tech
hotspot, the two men have reunited in a business venture that,
albeit different, is no less bold.
In an interview Wednesday, Lazaridis detailed a brand-new,
$100-million venture capital fund that he will run with Fregin.
Called Quantum Valley Investments, it is an initiative that
pools some of the two wealthy men's money behind a vision to
make Waterloo the centre of entirely new industries focused on
the immense but largely untapped power of quantum computing.()
* With Keystone XL and other pipeline projects hanging in
the balance, Alberta Premier Alison Redford says questions from
opposition parties about the province's environmental record are
"not good for Canada." ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's Finance Minister, Jim Flaherty, has pressed
Manulife Bank into reversing a mortgage rate cut, underscoring
the government's determination to prevent lenders from stoking
the housing market at a time of soaring consumer debt. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Former Alberta premier Ralph Klein is seriously ill in the
Calgary seniors' facility that has been his home since 2011.
Klein, who led Alberta from 1992 to 2006, has been suffering
from frontal lobe dementia and chronic obstructive pulmonary
disorder. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Alamos Gold Inc has abandoned its hostile bid for
Aurizon Mines Ltd after a provincial regulator refused
to strike down a controversial break fee from a rival offer.
The move frees up Hecla Mining Co to complete a
friendly C$796 million takeover of Aurizon, combining two
companies focused on precious metals in North America. ()
* In what appears to be a divide-and-conquer strategy, Prime
Minister Stephen Harper named a special representative Tuesday
to investigate first hand why First Nations in British Columbia
are so opposed to energy infrastructure projects, including the
controversial Northern Gateway pipeline. ()