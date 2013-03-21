PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 21

March 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Even before Finance Minister Jim Flaherty gets to work
Thursday on his top priority - slaying the C$26 billion ($25.32
billion) deficit by 2015 - it's worth pointing out that he's
chasing a moving target.
The federal government's current forecast is for a deficit
of C$26 billion in the fiscal year that ends this month. But
Thursday's budget will contain a new estimate, and based on what
we already know about the first nine months, the deficit could
come in much lower - perhaps C$20 billion, according to an
estimate by the Royal Bank of Canada. ()
* Ontario's new Premier Kathleen Wynne has sent lottery
executives back to the drawing board, forcing them to drop a
promise of up to C$100 million a year in hosting fees for a
Toronto casino.
After a meeting with Wynne in her Queen's Park office, top
executives of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp withdrew their
plan to give a special funding deal to Toronto if city
councillors approve a casino. ()
* Canada has cut direct foreign aid to China as part of an
overhaul of international assistance spending.
It's one of 14 countries that will see their aid either
reduced or eliminated by the end of next year as the Canadian
International Development Agency slashes C$377 million in aid
spending by 2014-2015. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Federal Reserve Board chairman Ben Bernanke has opened the
door to speculation about his future at the central bank,
revealing that he has discussed the matter with U.S. President
Barack Obama and indicating that he feels no personal obligation
to lead the ultimate unwinding of the Fed's extraordinary
bond-buying program. ()
* Increasing dredging requirements resulting from Enbridge's
massive oil spill into Michigan's Kalamazoo River in
2010 could push the cleanup bill to almost $1 billion, above and
beyond what is covered by the insurance of the company's U.S.
affiliate, that unit reported on Wednesday. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A bill that would make it illegal to discriminate against
transgender Canadians was approved by the House of Commons on
Wednesday.
The Opposition private member's legislation passed by a vote
of 149-137, with the crucial support of 16 Conservatives,
including four cabinet ministers. ()
* A privately funded shelter for male victims of domestic
abuse - believed to be the only refuge of its kind in the
country - has closed.
Men's rights advocate Earl Silverman said he can't afford to
keep the Men's Alternative Safe House (MASH) running.
()
FINANCIAL POST
* BlackBerry Ltd has denied reports that
its new mobile operating system is not secure enough for British
government work.
According to a report by the Guardian, UK's Communications
Electronics Security Group (CESG) rejected BlackBerry's new Z10
smartphone after the device's operating system failed security
requirements that previous versions of the BlackBerry operating
system had passed. ()
* Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, said investors should bet on the "natural
juices" of capitalism in the U.S. even as lawmakers struggle to
narrow the budget deficit.
People tend to "focus too much on what the government's
done, and to give them either credit or blame," Buffett said in
an interview conducted by the chief executive officer of
Business Wire, the Berkshire subsidiary that distributes press
releases. "The real credit belongs to our system." ()