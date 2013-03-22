PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 22

March 22 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* For 45 years, the Canadian International Development
Agency has been synonymous with Canada's efforts to alleviate
poverty and respond to disasters abroad. That brand - as Canada
and the world know it, at least - is no longer.
The Conservative government announced on Thursday that CIDA,
once a standalone agency, will be absorbed into the Department
* Quebec is accusing the federal government of attacking the
province with a budget that threatens to sabotage its economy.
Reports in the business section:
* The Cypriot financial crisis is dangerously close to a
boiling point as depositors scramble to withdraw cash amid a
warning from European monetary authorities that they will pull
emergency funding from the country's banks if a bailout deal is
* Lululemon Athletica Inc is backing away
from its initial statement that its costly pants gaffe was the
mistake solely of its suppliers. On Thursday, Christine Day,
Chief Executive of Lululemon, said her company may have been at
fault because of a possible design shift or some other reason.
NATIONAL POST
* The private security contractor who bodyguarded Saadi
Gaddafi during the 2011 Libyan revolution was to be deported to
Australia on Thursday night after he was deemed complicit in
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian Conservative government says it is continuing
along a narrow fiscal path on the way to balancing its books
within the next two years. But weaker revenue - hampered by
recently discounted Canadian oil prices - and a stumbling
* Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty may be cracking
down on banks offering low rates to consumers, but his own
government seems to be looking for the cheapest debt it can
