PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 25

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's credit unions, an often overlooked corner of the
financial sector, are about to get a lot more vocal and
aggressive as they attempt to take market share from the big
banks, while also fighting Ottawa on controversial tax changes
that threaten their business. ()
* Not a single new casino has been built yet in Ontario, but
government plans for increasing the number of gambling
establishments have slashed the financial worth of existing
casinos, resulting in the loss of millions of tax dollars for
several municipalities. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry investors will get a clear view of
whether the sleek, touchscreen devices - hailed as the best
BlackBerrys ever - are tumbling from store shelves in enough
numbers to bolster the company's flagging sales. ()
NATIONAL POST
* If money talks, then it's saying Justin Trudeau has a lock
on the federal Liberal leadership while Joyce Murray and Martha
Hall Findlay are fighting over who'll finish second. His team
has told The Canadian Press it will show Trudeau has pulled in
just over $1 million since launching his campaign last October.
()
* As the 20 patients in Pisa, Italy, waited to undergo
thyroid surgery, they descended into unconsciousness thanks to a
cocktail of anaesthetic drugs delivered from a surprising
destination.
The infusion machines in Pisa were controlled remotely by
specialists in Montreal, a unique experiment in
"transcontinental anaesthesia" that could eventually make
operations safer in isolated communities, a new study indicates.
()
FINANCIAL POST
* Without much fanfare, WestJet Airlines Ltd has
been quietly rolling out some strategic changes to its fleet of
Boeing 737s in recent weeks, altering the cabin configuration
fairly dramatically to add a new class of seating, all the while
packing in more travelers in the rest of its planes. ()