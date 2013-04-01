PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 1

April 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Ontario government has reached an agreement in
principle with the union representing high-school teachers at
the province's public school boards. ()
* Thousands of barrels of Alberta oil-sands crude - the same
stuff destined for the controversial Keystone XL project -
spilled into a suburban Arkansas neighborhood over the weekend
after a much smaller, older pipeline ruptured, forcing the
evacuation of dozens of homes. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A Canadian warship has made a major drug bust at sea. The
Department of National Defence said the HMCS Toronto has seized
around 500 kilograms of heroin from a boat in the Indian Ocean.