PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 10

April 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Unionized employees of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario
(LCBO) have overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike should
contract talks with the retail giant break down. The Ontario
Public Service Employees Union, which represents more than 7,000
LCBO staff, says 95 percent of the members voted in favour of a
walkout. ()
* Montreal is lifting its 65-year-old, Prohibition-style ban
on street food, providing hope for sidewalk foodies and ending a
quirky distinction for a city reputed to be among the
gastronomic capitals of the continent. ()
Reports in the business section:
* An abundant supply of labour is the key ingredient that
has allowed Canada to expand its economy over several decades
despite disappointing productivity gains, a trio of economists
from the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and the International
Monetary Fund argue in a report to be published Wednesday in the
International Productivity Monitor. ()
* Agrium Inc has defeated a boardroom challenge
from dissident shareholder Jana Partners LLC, with investors
choosing to back the company's board slate after an acrimonious
months-long campaign that ended in a flurry of accusations of
unfair play. ()
NATIONAL POST
* In its effort to get more people on public transit, Fort
McMurray is unleashing an unlikely, yet powerful strategy: It's
building the most tricked-out bus shelters Canada has ever seen.
By year's end, residents of the northern Alberta oil sands
city will have 300 heated bus shelters to wait in, protected
from a certain brand of Canadian winter that can whip winds as
cold as 40 below. ()