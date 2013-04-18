PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 18

April 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario will add more than 200,000 physiotherapy spots, primarily for senior citizens, as part of the government's strategy to care for the province's aging population.

The move, to be announced Thursday, is designed to ensure all long-term care home residents who need one-on-one attention from a physiotherapist will receive it. ()

* Canada will ultimately move to adopt a carbon tax despite the outright rejection of such a policy by the Harper government, former Quebec premier Jean Charest said. In a discussion on carbon pricing, Charest joined former Syncrude Canada chief executive Eric Newell in endorsing a clear and simple tax on carbon emissions. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Ottawa should take another stab at rewriting its foreign investment rules because what it has done so far has created the mistaken impression that Canada doesn't welcome offshore money, a new study concludes.

The confluence of the federal government's rejection of two major takeovers and the introduction of a new test for oil sands investment has magnified the uncertainty among potential investors, according to a report released Thursday by the Institute for Research on Public Policy. ()

* La Presse is making a C$40 million ($38.90 million) bet on the future of news, hoping that readers and advertisers will embrace a new tablet edition that could one day replace its printed newspaper.

The Montreal-based daily unveils its new digital edition on Thursday, the result of two and a half years of research and development that has seen the 129-year-old newspaper add more than 100 journalists to its newsroom at a time when others across North America are shedding staff. ()

NATIONAL POST

* In an apparent attempt to show the hypocrisy of the opposition, the Conservatives have released a string of letters from New Democrats and Liberals seeking approval for temporary foreign worker permits on behalf of companies in their ridings. ()

* Bruno Saccomani, who heads Prime Minister Stephen Harper's personal security detail will be appointed Canada's ambassador to Jordan. The appointment of Royal Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent Saccomani will likely raise eyebrows in the diplomatic community and prompt questions from opposition parties about why the job isn't going to a career diplomat. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Porter Airlines' surprise move to start flying jets off Toronto Island has left several industry observers speculating if its primary motivation is actually to solicit a takeover bid from one of its larger rivals, Air Canada, or more likely, WestJet Airlines Ltd. ()

* In a move to expand its reach with business customers, Rogers Communications Inc said it has purchased a data center subsidiary from Primus Telecommunications Group Inc for C$200 million. ()