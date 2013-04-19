PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 19

April 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Justin Trudeau's first foray in his home province as newly elected federal Liberal Leader got off to a shaky start when he was tripped up by history and his father's legacy.

During his meetings with opposition leaders on Thursday, Trudeau refused to support a unanimous motion adopted this week by the Quebec National Assembly calling on Ottawa to give full access to all documents pertaining to the 1982 patriation of the Constitution. At the time, his father, Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was determined to bring back the Constitution from Britain despite strong objections from Quebec. ()

* Amid lingering tensions between local families, a review of the school handling of the Rehtaeh Parsons case has begun with the appointment by the Nova Scotia government of two Ontario experts. The two, psychologist Debra Pepler and educator Penny Milton, will conduct an independent assessment of the allegations that the 17 year old Parsons killed herself after being sexually assaulted, and then bullied by schoolmates. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney grazed the edges of the hot political debate over the Keystone XL pipeline, telling an audience in Washington that the "uncertainty around infrastructure" is starting to slow investment in Canada's energy industry. ()

* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty expressed skepticism about the intent of the Bank of Japan's aggressive new monetary policy, exposing a rift within the Group of 20 nations over foreign-exchange rates. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's temper flared, just a little, when member after member of the two opposition parties assailed the Liberal government's handling of the dual gas-plant cancellations, she stood up in Question Period and took umbrage at talk of a cover up. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* British Columbia newspaper publisher David Black said China's largest bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , has agreed to provide financial backing for his proposed Kitimat-based heavy oil refinery.

The refinery would cost C$25 billion ($24.39 billion) to build and all its output would be sold to Asian markets, Black said in a statement. ()

* Mark Carney says policy-makers are working diligently to devise an international "bail-in" regime to prevent big bank failures, but he offered no guarantee that individual deposits would be protected. The Canadian central banker, who is a few months away from heading the Bank of England, says banks must have a set of buffers in place to draw on in an emergency. ()