PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 25

April 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ontario's government has intervened to help preserve the freshwater research station controversially shuttered by the federal government. ()

* Rescuers were clawing through the rubble to free dozens of people in Savar, Bangladesh, after the collapse of an eight-storey building that housed garment factories, some of them suppliers to Loblaw Cos' Joe Fresh and other Western brands.

The death toll rose to 175 after an overnight search, officials said on Thursday, and the toll could climb because many people are still trapped inside. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Increasing supplies will see the discount on Western Canadian heavy oil grow once again by the third-quarter of this year, says Cenovus Energy Inc, as the oil giant moves to using rail to transport oil sands crude by 2014. ()

* Two small technology companies have launched a legal action against Bell Canada and its sister firm Bell Aliant Inc , worth at least C$350 million ($340.72 million), for allegedly infringing on a patent when the telecoms launched new Internet-based TV services. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canada slammed a top United Nations official Wednesday for suggesting the Boston Marathon attacks were the result of the United States "global domination project" and Washington's policy on Israel. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Hunter Harrison said Wednesday that efforts to restructure Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd are gathering steam, as the straight-talking chief executive delivered a record first-quarter, that he said lays the ground work for CP's best year ever. ()

* Burger King Worldwide said Wednesday it has sold its Canadian subsidiary, including 94 company-owned restaurants, to Redberry Investments. ()