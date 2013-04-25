PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 25

April 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario's government has intervened to help preserve the
freshwater research station controversially shuttered by the
federal government. ()
* Rescuers were clawing through the rubble to free dozens of
people in Savar, Bangladesh, after the collapse of an
eight-storey building that housed garment factories, some of
them suppliers to Loblaw Cos' Joe Fresh and other Western
brands.
The death toll rose to 175 after an overnight search,
officials said on Thursday, and the toll could climb because
many people are still trapped inside. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Increasing supplies will see the discount on Western
Canadian heavy oil grow once again by the third-quarter of this
year, says Cenovus Energy Inc, as the oil giant moves
to using rail to transport oil sands crude by 2014. ()
* Two small technology companies have launched a legal
action against Bell Canada and its sister firm Bell Aliant Inc
, worth at least C$350 million ($340.72 million), for
allegedly infringing on a patent when the telecoms launched new
Internet-based TV services. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada slammed a top United Nations official Wednesday for
suggesting the Boston Marathon attacks were the result of the
United States "global domination project" and Washington's
policy on Israel. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Hunter Harrison said Wednesday that efforts to restructure
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd are gathering steam, as the
straight-talking chief executive delivered a record
first-quarter, that he said lays the ground work for CP's best
year ever. ()
* Burger King Worldwide said Wednesday it has sold
its Canadian subsidiary, including 94 company-owned restaurants,
to Redberry Investments. ()