PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 26

April 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Raed Jaser, who is accused of plotting an "al-Qaeda supported" scheme to kill people by derailing a Via passenger train, was jailed in Toronto nine years ago and facing deportation. ()

* The Quebec government has unveiled an ambitious 10 year, C$92.3 billion ($90.5 billion) infrastructure plan in which projects will be awarded under a new set of rules to ensure "transparency and integrity." ()

* The Toronto Police Services Board is willing to consider putting armed police officers at Billy Bishop airport so that passengers can go through U.S. customs before boarding.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security requires that armed police are present for U.S. workers to perform customs checks. ()

Reports in the business section:

* After four consecutive quarters of falling profit, Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said Thursday it's seeing higher sales to China, Latin America and India as customers are lured back by low prices after a buyers' strike last year. ()

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is edging back into the United States as the bank hunts for growth, having retreated to Canada several years ago following a series of costly missteps south of the border. ()

* Loblaw Cos Ltd is moving to bolster safety audits of its Joe Fresh clothing factories in Bangladesh. The audits - which are comparable to others in the industry - fail to address the issue of building construction or integrity. ()

* Department store retailer Sears Canada Inc is determined to follow through on its turnaround efforts and operate as a retailer, it will look at opportunities as they arise to sell operations and even stores, chief executive officer Calvin McDonald said on Thursday morning. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The triple crime of abduction, rape and murder will likely soon be punishable by at least 40 years in prison after the federal government lent its support to a Conservative private member's bill Thursday. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Hemmed in by uncooperative jurisdictions to the south, west and east, Alberta is looking upward, exploring at least two new northern projects that would help the province get its oil to tidewater, making it available for export to overseas markets. ()

* Imperial Oil Ltd will have to scale back plans to double production by the end of the decade if planned oil pipelines are delayed, its new CEO said Thursday. ()