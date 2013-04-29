PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 29

April 29 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The federal government will announce sweeping changes to
the temporary foreign workers program Monday, aimed at ensuring
non-Canadian workers are employed in the country only after
every effort has been made to put Canadians in the jobs first.
()
* Federal provisions that would impede the release of
"high-risk" mentally ill offenders are being condemned within
the psychiatric establishment as a senseless, counterproductive
move. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Andreas Pohlmann is SNC Lavalin Group Inc's new
chief compliance officer, a position created in February to
ensure that the engineering firm does not break the law when it
seeks out contracts in Canada and abroad. ()
* Loblaw Cos Ltd and other major Canadian retailers
are holding an emergency meeting Monday to grapple with the
aftermath of the deadly collapse of an illegally built clothing
factory in Bangladesh. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Sunday that Matt Zames
will fully assume the role of chief operating officer as his
former partner in the job leaves as part of the latest
management shakeup at the biggest U.S. bank. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Two determined anti-abortion protesters who thought they
found a loophole in British Columbia's "bubble zone" law against
protesting outside abortion clinics have lost in the province's
highest court. ()
* A Canadian boxer who was killed while fighting with
jihadists in Russia has emerged as a key contact who may have
set the elder Boston bomber on his path to violent extremism. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* United States Steel locked out almost 1,000
unionized workers at its facility in Nanticoke, Ontario, on
Sunday, raising questions from employees about promises the
company made to the federal government about continuing
production in Canada. ()
* The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) says it is
probing the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of
Canada (IIROC) after one of its staff members lost a portable
device containing information about tens of thousands of
investment dealer clients. ()