PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 3

May 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has tabled a budget aimed
at giving her time to improve the sagging fortunes of her party
and the province's sputtering economy. The C$127.6 billion
($126.54 billion) plan walks a fine line between gradually
bringing down Ontario's deficit while implementing the Liberal
Leader's "fair society" package of social legislation. ()
* A former citizenship judge and Toronto police auxiliary
volunteer, Philip Gaynor, has been arrested on allegations that
he supplied copies of the citizenship exam to two immigration
consultants in the greater Toronto area. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Loblaw Cos executive chairman Galen Weston says the
purveyor of Joe Fresh is embarking on a new program to improve
worker safety in Bangladesh, but his competitors in the retail
industry have so far shown a "deafening silence" in the wake of
last week's deadly building collapse. ()
* Nigeria's trade minister says he hopes a new investment
protection treaty with Canada will help double trade between the
two countries by 2015 -- but particularly outside the African
nation's dominant oil industry. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The final sections of a 125 meter spire were hoisted to
the top of One World Trade Center on Thursday, signaling a close
to the saga between the New York development team and a Quebec
steel manufacturer that once threatened to bring the whole
operation to a halt. ()
* The Ontario NDP on Thursday blasted the Liberal
government's 2013 budget proposal to introduce high-occupancy
toll lanes on some Greater Toronto highways, saying it would
effectively create "Lexus lanes" on provincial roads. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* In its budget Thursday, Ontario's minority Liberal
government proposed new powers for the Ontario Securities
Commission with the intention of solidifying its role as
Canada's de-facto national securities regulator. ()