PRESS DIGEST-Canada- May 6

May 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* After comments that left some with the impression that Canada was open to discussing a military campaign against the Syrian regime, Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird clarified the government's position. "Canada is not contemplating a military mission in Syria," Baird's press secretary, Rick Roth, said a few hours after CTV's Question Period aired an interview with the minister. ()

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford says Ontario New Democrats should reject the budget tabled by the minority Liberals because taxpayers have grown tired of scandal and want a provincial election. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canadian retailers who have delayed launching a robust e-commerce website are running out of time and face "their last wake-up call," suggests a new report on the state of online shopping in Canada. ()

* Less than a year after the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission rejected BCE Inc's C$3 billion ($2.98 billion) for Astral Media Inc, both companies' executives will find themselves once again sitting across from the CRTC chairman arguing the deal is in the best interests of not only the companies but also Canadian consumers. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Some helicopters from U.S. President Barack Obama's cast-off fleet may yet find their way into the service of the Royal Canadian Air Force. Defence Minister Peter MacKay recently ordered National Defence to take another look at whether some of the nine VH-71 aircraft - purchased for spare parts to keep Canada's search-and-rescue choppers flying - can be made fully operational. ()