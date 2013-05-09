PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 9

May 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver is raising
the prospect of a trade fight with the European Union over its
proposal to label oil sands crude as dirty even as both sides
try to seal a major deal to liberalize two-way trade. ()
* The Quebec government is preparing to table a Mining Act
that will require companies to be socially and environmentally
accountable to the local communities they operate in while being
closely monitored to ensure the rules will be followed. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Wireless upstart Mobilicity has scoured the globe to find
a willing buyer but despite "extensive marketing efforts," the
Vaughan, Ontario-based carrier has yet to clinch a binding sale
agreement. And time is running out for it to do so before its
debt holders vote on two plans of arrangement related to its
restructuring later this month. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Amid rising speculation about a suspicious package found
at Department of National Defence headquarters, an Ottawa bomb
squad commander said Wednesday it contained "elements" of an
improvised explosive device, but lacked the crucial explosive
materials needed to make a real bomb. ()
* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has reshuffled her cabinet
after one of her ministers was rushed to hospital. Officials say
Government Services Minister Harinder Takhar has resigned due to
medical issues after being rushed to hospital during his
mother's funeral. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's condominium sector continues to show signs of a
serious slowdown and a report Wednesday suggests lenders are
growing wary of the country's largest highrise market. ()
* First Nations from British Columbia urged Enbridge Inc
on Wednesday to start an exit strategy for its proposed
Northern Gateway oil sands pipeline, or face lengthy legal
action. But Chief Executive Al Monaco said Enbridge is focused
on the regulatory review that is nearing completion and that the
company wants to continue to engage with those affected to build
a better project. ()