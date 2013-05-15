PRESS DIGEST-Canada- May 15

May 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* British Columbians voted overwhelmingly to send the
Liberal Party back to power on Tuesday in one of the most
dramatic political comebacks in recent Canadian history. The
election was a stunning turnaround for Premier Christy Clark,
although she was struggling Tuesday to hold her own seat in
Vancouver-Point Grey. ()
* Canada will take the helm on Wednesday at a ministerial
summit of the circumpolar, eight-nation Arctic Council, where
Health Minister Leona Aglukkaq faces a clamour from southern
nations seeking a greater role in the race to extract the
Arctic's vast oil and mineral riches. China, India, Japan, South
Korea and Singapore all want observer status at the council as
climate change exposes Arctic resources and opens new, shorter
shipping lanes. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Ron Mock has completed his rise from the ashes of
collapsed hedge fund firm Phoenix Research and Trading Corp,
putting a controversial failure behind him to become the new
chief executive of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.
Mock, 60, was named on Tuesday as the successor to Teachers
Chief Executive Jim Leech, who is retiring at the end of the
year. Mock is currently Teachers' senior vice-president of fixed
income and hedge funds, heading the largest of the pension
plan's six major asset management groups. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's Conservative government said on Tuesday it would
boycott a United Nations disarmament conference chaired by Iran
- currently targeted by sanctions over its rogue nuclear arms
program - on the grounds that it makes a "mockery" of the effort
against arms proliferation. It is the latest sign of a new
boldness in Canada's stance against the Islamic Republic. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's oil sands and U.S. tight oil plays will
contribute more than one third of new supplies to global markets
between now and 2018, the International Energy Agency says.
Production from northern Alberta's bitumen reserves, the world's
No. 3 deposit, North Dakota's Bakken play and the Eagle Ford
shale in Texas will provide 40 percent of new supplies in the
next five years as global output surges by 8.4 million barrels a
day, the Paris-based agency said Tuesday. ()
* Internet video provider Netflix is facing an
onslaught of competing streaming services launched by Canadian
media giants such as Bell, Videotron and Astral
as they clamour to cash in on the increasingly popular
platform. But Reed Hastings, chief executive of Los Gatos,
California-based Netflix, is nonchalant about the market his
company pioneered becoming increasingly crowded. ()