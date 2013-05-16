PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 16

May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The revelation that Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's top aide gave senator Mike Duffy more than $90,000 to cover repayment of improper expense claims has dragged the Prime Minister and his office into the controversy over senate accountability.

The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, Mary Dawson, said that her office will review PMO chief of staff Nigel Wright's decision to bail out Duffy. ()

* Amnesty International has said that Canada is obstructing efforts to compensate three men who suffered torture in Syria, effectively ignoring a key recommendation from the United Nations Committee against Torture. ()

Reports in the business section:

* VimpelCom Ltd is keeping its "options open" when it comes to Canada's wireless market because it has yet to clinch regulatory approval for its formal takeover of Toronto-based Wind Mobile.

Although it has been nearly a year since the federal government enacted changes to allow full foreign ownership of small telecoms, Amsterdam-based VimpelCom is still waiting for the green light from Canadian regulators on a pair of deals that would solidify its control of Wind Mobile. ()

* Indian company H-Energy will build a $3 billion LNG plant and export terminal in Melford, Nova Scotia, managing director Darshan Hiranandani said on Wednesday adding that the facility could be operational by 2020. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canada has become the first NATO country to officially designate the Taliban as a terrorist organization, the government announced on Wednesday as it also sanctioned the Haqqani network. ()

* A formal apology from premier Kathleen Wynne for the $585 million spent to cancel gas plants in Oakville and Mississauga was called "too little, too late" by Ontario's opposition parties.

After repeatedly rebuffing calls for an apology for the Liberals' decisions to cancel the gas plants to save seats in the 2011 election, Wynne finally went further than saying she regrets the government didn't pick the right spots for the energy projects. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Shares of Canada's three largest telecommunications companies were down on Wednesday after a research report predicted heightened regulatory risk in the wireless sector. ()

* Home Capital Group Inc, the largest non-bank mortgage lender in Canada, said it sees no housing bubble in the country. "Despite a softening housing market in Canada, we do not believe there is a bubble," Chief Executive Gerald Soloway said at the company's annual meeting in Toronto today. ()