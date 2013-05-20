PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 20

May 20 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper's chief of staff has
resigned over his role in the C$90,000 ($87,600) bailout of
former Conservative Senator Mike Duffy's expense account. Nigel
Wright issued a statement Sunday morning to announce his
resignation, which Harper has accepted. ()
* The federal government is spending hundreds of thousands
of dollars advertising a program that does not yet exist.
Prime-time ads began airing this week during NHL playoff games -
currently the priciest advertising real estate on the dial -
that tout a new Canada Jobs Grant for training workers. The
trouble is, the freshly announced program is at present little
more than a concept that has yet to be negotiated with
provincial governments, and requires buy-in from employers as
well. ()
Reports in the business section:
* PBF Energy Inc is making a big bet to bring
Alberta crude by train to its refinery near Philadelphia. The
company is already receiving 40,000 barrels per day of Alberta's
oil sands bitumen by rail at its Delaware City refinery on the
U.S. East Coast, and is working to double that capacity to
80,000 barrels each day. But the rail strategy of PBF and other
energy players took a knock this week from Prime Minister
Stephen Harper, who questioned the environmental impacts of
crude by rail. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A group that includes some prominent Canadian actors,
writers and politicians is calling on Prime Minister Stephen
Harper to change the name of Victoria Day. Author Margaret
Atwood, Green Party leader Elizabeth May and actor Gordon
Pinsent are among those behind an online petition to rename the
public holiday, which is celebrated on Monday, as "Victoria and
First Peoples Day." ()
FINANCIAL POST
* In 2008, Ottawa took bold steps explicitly designed to
shake up a wireless communications sector dominated by three big
players, determined to give consumers more choice and a break on
pricing. Five years later, competition may have has cropped up
in some regions, but new entrants serving Ontario, Alberta and
British Columbia are floundering and the federal government's
strategy looks to have failed, leaving many wondering what went
wrong and whether there's any hope for a viable fourth
competitor in those markets. ()
* Canada's Competition Bureau is gearing up to launch a
formal inquiry into the business practices of Google Inc's
Canadian operations. Google was recently notified by
the Competition Bureau of the watchdog organization's intentions
to investigate the Silicon Valley giant's business in Canada. ()