PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 23

* A draft report on Prince Edward Island Senator Mike Duffy's expenses clearly shows a Conservative-dominated committee removed several key sentences that would have cast him in a more negative light. A copy of the report obtained by The Globe and Mail contains 10 paragraphs, whereas the final version from the Senate internal economy committee has only seven. ()

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has been sacked as coach of the Don Bosco Eagles and told he can forget about a football post at any school in the Toronto Catholic school board, putting an end to a volunteer effort that brought trouble and triumph to the city's beleaguered leader. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Texas-based Valero Energy Corp will invest as much as C$200 million ($193.51 million) in its Quebec refinery if Enbridge Inc proceeds with its plan to reverse its Line 9 pipeline, a project one Quebec business leader described on Wednesday as critical to the province's refining and petrochemical industry. ()

* More than 1,500 mourners were leaving a Hamilton hall at the end of an emotional public funeral for Tim Bosma on Wednesday when the mood was lifted, just a little, by news that a second man was arrested in his shocking murder case. ()

* Senators should disclose their expenses just as cabinet ministers do, the top Conservative in the Senate says, meaning the details of every trip and every receipt could be made public. The comments from Senator Marjory LeBreton came as the Conservatives began their push in the Senate to tighten spending rules on travel and housing allowances. Approval of the changes is unlikely to occur until next week at the earliest with the Liberals accusing the government of bulldozing through its reforms. ()

* Hunter Harrison, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's chief executive, fired back at some of the railway's union leaders on Wednesday after they expressed concerns this week that a restructuring underway at the railway may be contributing to several high-profile derailments, including one in Saskatchewan on Tuesday that spilled more than 68,500 litres of crude oil on the ground before it was contained. ()

* New England is in an uproar over a pipeline reversal that would allow Canadian oil sands to be transported from Montreal to Portland in Maine, en route to global markets. Last month, Vermont's environmental regulators ruled that the reversal would trigger "substantial change" and will require a permit. New Hampshire Governor Maggie Hassan has written to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pleading to "protect New Hampshire's economy and environment". ()