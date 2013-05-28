PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 28

May 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has lost two more members of his inner circle, press secretary George Christopoulos and his deputy Isaac Ransom, just days after parting ways with his chief of staff. After Mark Towhey was fired on Thursday, the two staffers responsible for managing his message were quietly packing up their offices on the weekend, sources in the mayor's office told the Globe and Mail. ()

* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration is known for its combative stance toward lawmakers, bureaucrats and reporters alike. Now the administration has all but declared war on a new enemy: Canada. Or, at least, an arm of the Canadian government. At issue is the 1,901 metre bridge that crosses the Niagara River between Buffalo and Fort Erie, Ontario. It is called the Peace Bridge, though its name does not seem especially apt now. ()

Reports in the business section:

* An unusual item dominated Bombardier Inc's display stand at one of the world's biggest transportation exhibitions. It wasn't a shiny new plane or train. It was a bus. The orange and white bus looked perfectly ordinary on the outside, but it was the showpiece for Bombardier's push into a fast-growing new market - electric buses - that the Montreal-based company thinks has the potential to go global. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Arthur Porter, the well-connected oncologist and hospital administer whom Prime Minister Stephen Harper appointed three years ago to oversee Canada's spy agency, was arrested with his wife in Panama on charges including fraud against the Quebec government relating to his alleged role in the handling of a C$1.3 billion ($1.26 billion) Montreal hospital construction and maintenance contract, awarded three years ago to scandal-plagued engineering giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. ()

* After Stephen Harper's long-awaited return to Ottawa from a trip to South America, one that saw him avoid a parliamentary grilling about the Senate expenses scandal, the expectation was that the government would face tough questions over the future of the Red Chamber. Instead it was Justin Trudeau who found himself on the receiving end of a barrage of criticism from the Tories, who seized on controversial comments the Liberal leader made about the Quebec-dominated Senate that have angered western provinces. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Air Canada is hoping its new low-cost carrier, Rouge, will give the country's largest carrier an opportunity to refresh its image both aesthetically and in terms of customer experience. And it's reaching out to the experts to do so: Walt Disney Co. ()

* It is unlikely Mark Carney will be doing his successor any favors on Wednesday when the outgoing Bank of Canada governor puts his final stamp on a monetary policy that he has guided for the past five years.