PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 28

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has lost two more members of his
inner circle, press secretary George Christopoulos and his
deputy Isaac Ransom, just days after parting ways with his chief
of staff. After Mark Towhey was fired on Thursday, the two
staffers responsible for managing his message were quietly
packing up their offices on the weekend, sources in the mayor's
office told the Globe and Mail. ()
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration is known
for its combative stance toward lawmakers, bureaucrats and
reporters alike. Now the administration has all but declared war
on a new enemy: Canada. Or, at least, an arm of the Canadian
government. At issue is the 1,901 metre bridge that crosses the
Niagara River between Buffalo and Fort Erie, Ontario. It is
called the Peace Bridge, though its name does not seem
especially apt now. ()
Reports in the business section:
* An unusual item dominated Bombardier Inc's
display stand at one of the world's biggest transportation
exhibitions. It wasn't a shiny new plane or train. It was a bus.
The orange and white bus looked perfectly ordinary on the
outside, but it was the showpiece for Bombardier's push into a
fast-growing new market - electric buses - that the
Montreal-based company thinks has the potential to go global. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Arthur Porter, the well-connected oncologist and hospital
administer whom Prime Minister Stephen Harper appointed three
years ago to oversee Canada's spy agency, was arrested with his
wife in Panama on charges including fraud against the Quebec
government relating to his alleged role in the handling of a
C$1.3 billion ($1.26 billion) Montreal hospital construction and
maintenance contract, awarded three years ago to scandal-plagued
engineering giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. ()
* After Stephen Harper's long-awaited return to Ottawa from
a trip to South America, one that saw him avoid a parliamentary
grilling about the Senate expenses scandal, the expectation was
that the government would face tough questions over the future
of the Red Chamber. Instead it was Justin Trudeau who found
himself on the receiving end of a barrage of criticism from the
Tories, who seized on controversial comments the Liberal leader
made about the Quebec-dominated Senate that have angered western
provinces. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Air Canada is hoping its new low-cost carrier,
Rouge, will give the country's largest carrier an opportunity to
refresh its image both aesthetically and in terms of customer
experience. And it's reaching out to the experts to do so: Walt
Disney Co. ()
* It is unlikely Mark Carney will be doing his successor any
favors on Wednesday when the outgoing Bank of Canada governor
puts his final stamp on a monetary policy that he has guided for
the past five years.