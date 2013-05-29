PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 29

May 29 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Harper government is telling its European allies that
arming rebels in Syria is a mistake, warning that the step will
lead to "more death and more destruction."
The European Union's decision to end an embargo on sending
arms to Syria has underlined that the Western world is divided
over how to deal with the country's violence. Canadian Foreign
Minister John Baird insisted the differences won't strain ties
with some of Canada's closest NATO allies, even as the United
States expressed support for the EU's position. ()
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is not answering questions about
why two members of his staff talked to police about a video he
has insisted does not exist. Ford, at City Hall on Tuesday for a
day-long meeting of his executive, tried to turn the page on
allegations he was caught on camera smoking crack cocaine, but
failed to deflect a constant barrage of questions about how much
he and his staff knew about the alleged video.
Reports in the business section:
* Oxford Properties Group's latest foray into London, a
joint venture with an ancient royal real estate concern,
underscores how Canadian pension funds are gobbling up prime
properties across the globe. Oxford, the real estate arm of the
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, announced on
Tuesday it had struck a 50-50 partnership with Crown Estate,
which traces its roots back almost 1,000 years and owns some of
London's most expensive real estate.
NATIONAL POST
* Driven in part by the arrival of thousands of
French-eschewing immigrants, Canadian rates of French-English
bilingualism have dropped for the first time since the election
of prime minister Pierre Trudeau, according to a Statistics
Canada report released on Tuesday. Rather than illustrating any
nationwide reticence to learn multiple tongues, however, the
numbers may simply point to French losing ground to other
languages such as Cantonese, Punjabi and even Cree and
Inuktitut.
* Senate officials confirmed they have found a troubling
pattern of Senator Mike Duffy improperly claiming living
expenses, including several days in 2011 when he was campaigning
across the country for the Conservatives.
FINANCIAL POST
* As the cost of wringing oil from Alberta's bitumen
deposits continues to edge up, companies are assessing whether
to spend billions on new mining projects or pour money into
steam-driven extraction.
* As of Tuesday, Mobilicity had secured both creditor and
court approval of its plan to sell its business to Telus Corp
, kicking the deal squarely into Industry Canada's court
and adding to its already large file on the C$19 billion ($18.29
billion) wireless industry. ()