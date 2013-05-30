PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 30

May 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto's embattled mayor Rob Ford tried to talk about the
city's response to a major event - overnight flooding that shut
down rush hour traffic on the Don Valley Parkway - but instead
faced a barrage of questions about the scandal that has engulfed
his administration in the past two weeks. Ford refused to
respond to questions related to allegations about crack cocaine
use, or reports that a member of his staff tried to have the
e-mail and phone records of three former employees destroyed. ()
* Quebec mining companies are reeling over proposed
legislation that would require them to produce studies on the
feasibility of processing ore in the province before proceeding
with a new project. The requirement is part of the new Mining
Act tabled on Wednesday, in which the Parti Quebecois minority
government is seeking to maximize the economic spin-offs from
major new mining projects. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Rogers Communications Inc has struck a deal to
buy wireless spectrum in greater Toronto from Quebecor Inc's
Videotron unit for C$180 million ($173 million). The
purchase adds pressure to the federal government as it considers
how to advance its policy of creating more competition in the
wireless sector. The government sold spectrum - publicly owned
radio waves used by mobile carriers to transmit phone calls and
data - to Quebecor and other companies in 2008 in order to
create alternatives to the three primary players in the
industry: Rogers, BCE Inc and Telus Corp. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's largest cities are overspending three times
faster than their populations are growing, says a new report. In
Big City Spenders released on Wednesday, the Canadian Federation
of Independent Business says Canada's three largest cities -
Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver - are headed for financial
crisis if they continue to shell out money they don't have. ()
* Quebec's Jimmy Cournoyer does two things well: selling
enormous quantities of illegal drugs at astounding profit and
minimizing his punishment when caught. Both talents were on
display on Wednesday as he stood in a New York courtroom
admitting he was the mastermind of a C$1 billion ($961.9
million) network that flooded the United States with Canadian
marijuana and Canada with Mexican cocaine. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Quebec's main business lobby issued its strongest warning
yet about economic development in the province, saying if
Enbridge Inc's Line 9 pipeline reversal proposal
doesn't see the light of day there's little hope for any other
significant project. ()
* The Bank of Canada will probably begin raising interest
rates in the second half of 2014 to contain inflation as the job
market tightens, according to the Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development. Inflation will rise to 1.7 percent
by the end of next year from 0.9 percent in 2013, the OECD
predicted in a report released on Wednesday. The unemployment
rate is forecast to fall to 6.7 percent as the economy nears its
potential amid a weaker currency. ()