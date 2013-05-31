PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 31

May 31 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, the embattled leader who has now
seen five of his employees depart since he was accused of using
crack cocaine, has vowed to remain at Toronto City Hall,
guaranteeing his name will be on next year's election ballot.
Ford spoke with reporters about the two latest employee
resignations on Thursday. He spent 90 seconds reading a prepared
statement, then about 2 minutes fielding questions, five times
swatting away inquiries about the drug scandal with the phrase:
"Anything else?" ()
* The Harper government was forced to put further distance
between itself and Senator Mike Duffy after an email surfaced
suggesting the Prince Edward Island politician, under fire for
illegitimate expense claims, had lobbied for a cabinet post and
more compensation given his role as a fundraising star for the
Tories. "Duffy has never held a cabinet position and has never
been considered for cabinet," Andrew MacDougall, director of
communications for Prime Minister Stephen Harper, said in a
bluntly worded statement on Thursday. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Chile President Sebastian Pinera says Barrick Gold Corp
must follow 23 steps to comply with orders from his
country's environmental regulator, a message that underscores
the tough road ahead for the company to get its crucial
Pascua-Lama gold project back on track. Pinera, in Ottawa to
discuss Canada-Chile economic relations, admonished Barrick for
its handling of the $8.5 billion mine development so far. ()
* About 700 protesters, some on horseback, besieged a gold
mine run by Canada-based miner Centerra Gold Inc in
Kyrgyzstan, demanding its nationalization and more social
benefits, officials said on Thursday. As part of the protest
that has been going on for several days, the demonstrators
earlier this week cut road access leading to the Kumtor mine
operated by Centerra. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The negotiations over the free trade deal between Canada
and the European Union offer plenty of fresh evidence that
Canada's own worst enemy is its unwieldy constitutional
structure. Ottawa is set to sign a free trade deal with the EU
when Stephen Harper visits Europe for the G8 conference next
month. But there are fears that Newfoundland and Labrador may
walk away from any agreement that does not protect its fish
processing industry. ()
* With serious accusations being hurled throughout the media
and mass resignations hitting Rob Ford's office, a senior Ford
staffer said the mayor's former chief of staff is out to "kill
the mayor, politically and otherwise." The source said Mark
Towhey, who was fired by the mayor last week, has an "axe to
grind" with the mayor's office and accused him of leaking
"revisionist history" in the Toronto Star. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* China is counting on "breakthroughs in energy trade" with
Canada to help fuel economic growth in the world's most populous
country, one of the country's top diplomats said on Thursday.
Speaking to a Calgary business crowd, Zhang Junsai, China's
ambassador to Canada, said his country is prepared to "deepen"
ties with Canada on infrastructure development to help move the
country's oil and natural gas to the West Coast for export. ()
* The lengthy battle by Bre-X investors to recover billions
in Canada's largest mining fraud appears to be over in what one
of the original plaintiff lawyers in the case called a "sad day"
for accountability in Canada. Under a settlement approved on
Thursday by the Alberta Court of Queens Bench, the remaining
class action suits were dismissed against the main defendants in
the case, the estate of Bre-X's late founder and chief
executive, David Walsh, and Chief Geologist John Felderhof. ()