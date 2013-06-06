PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 6

June 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Intellectually handicapped people in Quebec are among the most vulnerable and neglected groups in society and the government must do more to improve their care, according to provincial auditor Michel Samson.

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is continuing his efforts to move past allegations he was caught on video using crack cocaine, holding four public events in a single day, capped by a speech that sounded like one he might offer on the campaign trail.

Reports in the business section:

* The International Monetary Fund admits it underestimated the damage that austerity would inflict on Greece, offering key evidence in the global debate about cutbacks versus stimulus.

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd is overhauling its finances, chopping jobs and bringing in new leadership, joining a growing list of Canadian energy companies that are rewriting their strategies in an effort to boost flagging returns.

NATIONAL POST

* Mayor Rob Ford won't call it a comeback tour. But after nearly three weeks of headlines that beat down and battered the most prominent mayoralty in the country, the defiant politician spent Wednesday crisscrossing Toronto, shaking hands in a Scarborough Tim Hortons, looking with wonder at a graffiti-combatting mural and visiting tenants in Thorncliffe Park.

* Alberta Minister of Parliament Brent Rathgeber abruptly quit the Conservative caucus late Wednesday, citing the government's "lack of commitment to transparency" in the wake of a dramatic Tory rewrite of his bill to expose the salaries of federal civil servants.

FINANCIAL POST

* The Ontario Securities Commission is overreaching in pursuing fraud allegations against the founder and former senior salesman of defunct real estate investment firm First Leaside Group of Companies, a lawyer for David Phillips and John Wilson said in opening statements in the case Wednesday.

* In its last shot at defending the Northern Gateway pipeline, Enbridge Inc says it has produced evidence to boot during the nearly completed regulatory review that the proposed project would generate enormous economic benefits for Canada.