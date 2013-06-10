PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 10

June 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A federal committee developing proposals to get more women on boards of directors must draft "action-oriented" recommendations and not produce a lengthy report on an issue that has already been studied for years, says Status of Women Minister Rona Ambrose. ()

* Ontario's energy regulator will have to reconsider a bid by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to hike the price of electricity. OPG, the government-owned company that produces most of the province's power, proposed a 6.5 percent increase in rates in 2010. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The Montreal-based travel tour operator Transat A.T. Inc appears to be doing all the right things in its efforts to take on fierce competition in a tight leisure travel market. The company has cut office staff positions, restructured its fleet of planes and scaled back capacity, among other moves. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Former Conservative Member of Parliament Brent Rathgeber said he looks forward to being able to hold cabinet ministers to account in a way he never could before he quit the caucus. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada's bid to find new markets for its oil and natural gas inched forward Friday as British Columbia unveiled a new natural gas-focused ministry and New Brunswick deepened support for a plan to pipe Alberta crude east. ()