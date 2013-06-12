PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Canadian Soccer Association has suspended the Quebec
Soccer Federation over its decision this month to uphold a ban
on turbans and other Sikh religious headgear, a conflict that
now risks dragging thousands of children who play organized
soccer into the controversy. ()
* Councillor Jaye Robinson, who was turfed out by Toronto
Mayor Rob Ford from his executive this week, wants to get a few
things on the record: She was warned there would be
"consequences" for speaking to the media about the mayor's
personal problems and she has no regrets about what she has
done. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Encana Corp has turned to an outsider to lead it
for the first time, hiring former BP Plc executive Doug
Suttles, and giving him up to two years to turn around the
struggling business. ()
NATIONAL POST
* If there are answers to be found to the many questions
raised after several senior staffers in the officer of Dalton
McGuinty were found to have deleted their email accounts amid
heightened interest in the discussion surrounding the
cancellation of two Toronto-area power plants, those answers are
not likely to come from the former premier himself: McGuinty is
reportedly set to resign as member of the Ontario provincial
parliament for Ottawa South. ()
* Opposition MPs turned on each other Tuesday after New
Democrats upstaged Liberal leader Justin Trudeau by calling for
an investigation into taxpayer-funded travel related to paid
speaking engagements. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest lender, and
several units were sued by Rakuten Bank Ltd over claims it
marketed and sold unsuitable securities backed by deteriorating
mortgage loans that wiped out a $10 million investment. ()
* Air Canada has found itself at odds with its
flight attendants' union over the number of crew members it
wants to have aboard some of its flights. Olivia Chow, the
federal NDP transport critic, lent her support Tuesday to the
Air Canada Component of CUPE, which represents the airline's
flight attendants, arguing a reduction in flight attendants
would compromise safety aboard its flights. ()