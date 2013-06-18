PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 18

June 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian post-secondary students feel stressed, overwhelmed, lonely and some have even considered suicide in the past year, a new study released on Monday suggested. ()

* Attitudes toward Canada's oil have shifted dramatically in the United States in recent years, as Americans increasingly view it as a key part of their own energy independence, outgoing U.S. Ambassador to Canada David Jacobson says. ()

* Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau remained under fire Monday for taking hefty speaking fees from charitable groups after becoming an MP, despite promising to pay back any organization that was dissatisfied. ()

* U.S. President Barack Obama hinted in an interview aired on Monday that he may be looking for a new chief of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank, saying current Chairman Ben Bernanke has stayed a lot longer than he had originally planned. ()

* Embraer SA, a fierce competitor against Bombardier Inc in the market for regional jets, is upgrading its fleet and taking aim at Bombardier's C$3.4 billion ($3.34 billion) C Series.

* Government intervention in the economy is back in vogue and Canada risks being left behind unless it figures out where it can best make a difference, two former federal government economists argue in a new paper. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A rookie town councillor in Irricana, Alberta, Wayne Niblow, has resigned after being arrested for allegedly possessing a large quantity of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. ()

* The Montreal replacement mayor, Michael Applebaum, who recently took office amid a corruption scandal, and who promised to restore public trust, has now been arrested in a bribery case. ()

* Thailand's national Buddhism body said on Monday it is monitoring monks nationwide for any inappropriate behavior following complaints ignited by a video showing Buddhist monks flying on a private jet. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Northern Gateway oil sands pipeline proponent Enbridge Inc., First Nations leaders, union and provincial government interests, environmental organizations, are putting forward final oral arguments before a joint panel of the National Energy Board and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency. ()

* Subway Restaurants keeps growing steadily in Canada even though the fast-food sandwich purveyor has not followed rivals McDonald's Corp and Tim Hortons Inc in appealing to coffee loving Canadians. ()