PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 20

June 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The watchdog agency that sounded the alarm on Canada's metadata surveillance program has also raised red flags about how that intelligence is exchanged with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. ()

* A decision in the United States to recognize obesity as a disease has prompted soul-searching within Canada's medical establishment on whether to follow suit. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Imperial Oil Ltd will close its 95-year-old Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, oil refinery and eliminate most of the 400 high-paying jobs it provides in the Halifax area - victims of too much refining capacity in the Atlantic basin and the high cost of imported crude. ()

* Alberta Premier Alison Redford delivered an ardent pitch for expanded development of her province's oil sands, calling it critical to the long-term growth and security of the United States and Canada. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A newly declassified memo that was sent to Prime Minister Stephen Harper during the height of the Afghanistan mission downplayed statistics showing Canadian troops were suffering significantly higher casualty rates than their allies. ()

* Canada's navy brass is lowering the hammer on veterans who are wearing their uniforms to ceremonial and other public functions, demanding that they receive permission in writing before doing so. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Quebec government has set an informal two-week deadline to resolve the province's construction sector strike as reports surface of union brigades pressing non-unionized workers to put down their tools. ()

* Bombardier Inc booked an order on Wednesday for its regional jets and turboprops from African carrier, Arik Air. The Lagos, Nigeria-based carrier ordered three of the manufacturer's CRJ1000s and four Q400 turboprops, valued at C$297 million ($291.48 million) based on list price. ()