PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 21

June 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Calgarians are being urged to stay away from the city's
downtown core, and all public and Catholic schools are closed
Friday as river water levels are projected to rise throughout
the night, with the city bracing for the overland flooding
expected this morning. ()
* Vancouver university student Elisa Lam, whose mysterious
death during a stay at a Los Angeles hotel sparked speculation
from amateur sleuths around the world, accidentally drowned,
according to the L.A. coroner's office. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian wealth is hitting new heights, though still-high
consumer debts remain a worry. Household debt grew at a slower
pace than assets for a third consecutive quarter, a sign that
the Canadian household debt burden is easing, according to data
from Statistics Canada on Thursday. ()
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc has emerged as a potential
takeover target in the rapidly consolidating global food sector.
Sources familiar with Maple Leaf Foods, Canada's largest
processor of meat and baked goods, said international food
giants are circling the Toronto-based company as they scramble
to lock up food sources for expanding emerging markets. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A woman who survived a gangland hit that left her
boyfriend paralyzed and his friend dead choked back tears on
Thursday at the trial of reputed former mob boss James "Whitey"
Bulger as she recalled ducking in the front seat of a new
Mercedes Benz when she heard a hail of gunfire. Diane Sussman de
Tennen, who was shot in the arm, was the first of a series of
witnesses who described being wounded or losing a loved one in
shootings allegedly orchestrated by Bulger and his gang. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* A new report says Canadian youth face the risk of chronic
unemployment despite being more educated than ever. The report
by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says a lack of summer jobs
and part-time work makes it difficult for youth to gain the
experience necessary for permanent positions. ()
* S.C. Johnson & Son Inc, the Wisconsin-based maker of
household products like Windex glass cleaner and Saran plastic
wrap, confirmed on Thursday it reached a deal to sell Canadian
body care and fragrance retailer Fruits & Passion. ()