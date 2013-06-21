PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 21

June 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Calgarians are being urged to stay away from the city's downtown core, and all public and Catholic schools are closed Friday as river water levels are projected to rise throughout the night, with the city bracing for the overland flooding expected this morning. ()

* Vancouver university student Elisa Lam, whose mysterious death during a stay at a Los Angeles hotel sparked speculation from amateur sleuths around the world, accidentally drowned, according to the L.A. coroner's office. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canadian wealth is hitting new heights, though still-high consumer debts remain a worry. Household debt grew at a slower pace than assets for a third consecutive quarter, a sign that the Canadian household debt burden is easing, according to data from Statistics Canada on Thursday. ()

* Maple Leaf Foods Inc has emerged as a potential takeover target in the rapidly consolidating global food sector. Sources familiar with Maple Leaf Foods, Canada's largest processor of meat and baked goods, said international food giants are circling the Toronto-based company as they scramble to lock up food sources for expanding emerging markets. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A woman who survived a gangland hit that left her boyfriend paralyzed and his friend dead choked back tears on Thursday at the trial of reputed former mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger as she recalled ducking in the front seat of a new Mercedes Benz when she heard a hail of gunfire. Diane Sussman de Tennen, who was shot in the arm, was the first of a series of witnesses who described being wounded or losing a loved one in shootings allegedly orchestrated by Bulger and his gang. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* A new report says Canadian youth face the risk of chronic unemployment despite being more educated than ever. The report by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says a lack of summer jobs and part-time work makes it difficult for youth to gain the experience necessary for permanent positions. ()

* S.C. Johnson & Son Inc, the Wisconsin-based maker of household products like Windex glass cleaner and Saran plastic wrap, confirmed on Thursday it reached a deal to sell Canadian body care and fragrance retailer Fruits & Passion. ()