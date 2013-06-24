PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 24

June 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off the first big trade of the NHL off-season on Sunday morning, landing highly touted young netminder Jonathan Bernier from the Los Angeles Kings and ending GM Dave Nonis's long hunt for depth in goal. ()

* Former Ontario education minister Laurel Broten, who was at the centre of a bitter battle with the province's teachers over wage-freeze legislation, announced her resignation from provincial politics Sunday, opening up a fourth Liberal-held seat in the legislature. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Calgary's downtown business core faces indefinite power outages and untold damage on Monday after devastating flooding made a ghost town out of the city's gleaming array of office towers. The disruption rippled through one of Canada's most vibrant economies and raised questions about the longer-term impact. ()

* After a three-day negotiation blitz, talks have adjourned between Quebec's construction unions and an alliance of construction companies. The conciliator in the dispute has asked both sides to take a break to consider some of the issues being discussed. About 175,000 construction workers put down their tools last Monday, shutting down work sites across the province. ()

NATIONAL POST

* As Calgary began a long and arduous effort to restore power and clean pools of silt and mud, the city of Medicine Hat awaited the tsunami of river water that has been wreaking havoc across big cities and small towns in Southern Alberta for the past four days. Here, in the town where several rivers swollen beyond all recognition will meet, city officials were bracing for a flood bigger than any they'd seen in almost twenty years. ()

* Major energy and financial companies with offices in downtown Calgary rolled out contingency plans on the weekend, bracing for disruptions Monday as officials continued to survey flood related damage and power remained cut off from pockets of the city's core. ()