PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 25

June 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Weeks before rising floodwaters devastated Calgary and other municipalities along the Bow River, a hint of the impending disaster was apparent in data from a pair of NASA satellites. Observations by the Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment show groundwater in the region has been at progressively higher levels than average - leaving the land with little extra capacity to take up additional water coming in from rainfall and melting snow. ()

* The Canadian government, trying to balance its books, is cracking down on tax evasion by forcing taxpayers to reveal more details of foreign holdings. National Revenue Minister Gail Shea will unveil new reporting requirements Tuesday that will apply to taxpayers with more than C$100,000 ($95,000) of offshore assets. ()

* Seven Conservative MPs are seeking a combined C$355,907 from a group of voters who went to court and lost their bid to overturn election results in their federal ridings because of misleading robocalls. A document recently filed in Federal Court says the Tories are asking for a "modest fixed amount" in legal fees plus disbursements. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Barrick Gold Corp plans to overhaul its board of directors in the wake of a backlash from powerful shareholders. Two of Barrick's independent directors, Donald Carty and Robert Franklin, recently met or telephoned officials from eight major Canadian pension funds that spearheaded a revolt by shareholders complaining about lavish compensation practices. ()

* Ernst & Young LLP is facing allegations from the Ontario Securities Commission that it failed to properly audit the books of a small Chinese athletic-shoe manufacturer Zungui Haixi Corp.()

* Estimates of the size of a pipeline spill in northern Alberta have grown dramatically, causing concern among area aboriginals. Penn West Petroleum says between 400,000 and 600,000 litres of salty waste water escaped from the pipeline in addition to 5,000 litres of oil initially reported. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Alberta is handing out pre-loaded debit cards to displaced people and pledging C$1 billion in reconstruction cash to affected communities after the worst flooding in the province's history. ()

* Immigration authorities are concerned that Iranians with "sinister motives" may enter Canada along with the flow of undocumented refugees, according to a declassified government report obtained by the National Post. The Canada Border Services Agency intelligence report said 19 Iranian nationals, most of whom had arrived in the country without legitimate travel documents, had been found "inadmissible" on security grounds since 2008. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The worst flooding in Alberta's history could knock C$2 billion off the Canadian economy in June, according to BMO Capital Markets. ()

* The Ontario government is investigating a Toronto-based web development bootcamp that it believes has been operating as an unregistered school - a violation of the Private Career Colleges Act, 2005 - leaving its founders no choice but to temporarily shut the program down. ()