PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 25

June 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Weeks before rising floodwaters devastated Calgary and
other municipalities along the Bow River, a hint of the
impending disaster was apparent in data from a pair of NASA
satellites. Observations by the Gravity Recovery and Climate
Experiment show groundwater in the region has been at
progressively higher levels than average - leaving the land with
little extra capacity to take up additional water coming in from
rainfall and melting snow. ()
* The Canadian government, trying to balance its books, is
cracking down on tax evasion by forcing taxpayers to reveal more
details of foreign holdings. National Revenue Minister Gail Shea
will unveil new reporting requirements Tuesday that will apply
to taxpayers with more than C$100,000 ($95,000) of offshore
assets. ()
* Seven Conservative MPs are seeking a combined C$355,907
from a group of voters who went to court and lost their bid to
overturn election results in their federal ridings because of
misleading robocalls. A document recently filed in Federal Court
says the Tories are asking for a "modest fixed amount" in legal
fees plus disbursements. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Barrick Gold Corp plans to overhaul its board of
directors in the wake of a backlash from powerful shareholders.
Two of Barrick's independent directors, Donald Carty and Robert
Franklin, recently met or telephoned officials from eight major
Canadian pension funds that spearheaded a revolt by shareholders
complaining about lavish compensation practices. ()
* Ernst & Young LLP is facing allegations from the Ontario
Securities Commission that it failed to properly audit the books
of a small Chinese athletic-shoe manufacturer Zungui Haixi
Corp.()
* Estimates of the size of a pipeline spill in northern
Alberta have grown dramatically, causing concern among area
aboriginals. Penn West Petroleum says between 400,000
and 600,000 litres of salty waste water escaped from the
pipeline in addition to 5,000 litres of oil initially reported.
()
NATIONAL POST
* Alberta is handing out pre-loaded debit cards to displaced
people and pledging C$1 billion in reconstruction cash to
affected communities after the worst flooding in the province's
history. ()
* Immigration authorities are concerned that Iranians with
"sinister motives" may enter Canada along with the flow of
undocumented refugees, according to a declassified government
report obtained by the National Post. The Canada Border Services
Agency intelligence report said 19 Iranian nationals, most of
whom had arrived in the country without legitimate travel
documents, had been found "inadmissible" on security grounds
since 2008. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The worst flooding in Alberta's history could knock C$2
billion off the Canadian economy in June, according to BMO
Capital Markets. ()
* The Ontario government is investigating a Toronto-based
web development bootcamp that it believes has been operating as
an unregistered school - a violation of the Private Career
Colleges Act, 2005 - leaving its founders no choice but to
temporarily shut the program down. ()