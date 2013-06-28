PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 28

June 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ottawa is moving swiftly to eliminate a brand that has
been the face of Canada's international development efforts
since 1968, marking a fundamental shift in the country's
approach to development and foreign aid. ()
* In yet another city-hall scandal, the interim mayor of
Laval, Quebec, has responded to news reports about an alleged
incident involving a prostitute. A spokesman for replacement
mayor Alexandre Duplessis said Thursday the mayor felt he was
the victim of an extortion attempt and reported the June 14
incident to police. He did not, however, confirm two media
reports that the complaint to police was triggered by a dispute
with an escort over payment. ()
* The B.C. government has vowed to hit its target of slaying
the deficit this year even as the economy softens. With a
surprise and decisive election victory behind her, Premier
Christy Clark presented her vision Thursday for leaner
government, low personal taxes and job growth fueled by natural
resource development. ()
* Former Ontario cabinet minister Margarett Best will resign
her seat in the legislature, triggering a fifth by-election in
another test of support for Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberals.
Best has been on medical leave since February, when Wynne
demoted her from cabinet. She has since been absent from the
legislature. ()
Reports in the business section:
* In a decision that could spark a new round of
consolidation, the federal broadcast regulator has given Bell
Media the green light to acquire Astral Media
, clearing the way for the communications giant to
build a larger footprint in Quebec. ()
* Amazon.ca launched a toys and games e-commerce
site on Thursday, just as key rivals expand their toy businesses
amid signs of softening sales in the North American segment. ()
* Canada's middle class has good reason to wonder why it's
not getting ahead. Median after-tax income for families was
C$68,000 ($64,800) in 2011, virtually unchanged from a year
earlier, Statistics Canada's annual report on income trends
shows. It was the fourth straight year "without significant
change in after-tax income," the agency said. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Sixteen Conservative senators voted with the Liberals to
approve a series of amendments to a bill on union finances and
send it back to the House of Commons for another look. Liberal
Senate leader James Cowan said it was "brave" of the senators to
defy the wishes of the Conservative leadership, which wanted the
bill passed before the summer break, so they could brag about
having hobbled the unions while doing the summer barbecue
circuit. ()
* On Thursday, the Senate gave third and final reading to
Conservative MP Brian Storseth's private member's bill to repeal
Section 13 of the Human Rights Act. Twelve years ago, such a
legislative reference would have been meaningless to 999 readers
out of a thousand. But thanks to the post-9/11 activism of
several high-profile pundits, Section 13 became perhaps the most
widely vilified piece of legislation on this country's books. ()
* Battling bad publicity generated Thursday by news that
employees at one of its supermarkets in Quebec are prohibited
from speaking English, Sobeys chief executive officer
Marc Poulin called the store's actions "unacceptable" and
"totally unexplainable." ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Catalyst Capital Group Inc isn't interested in buying
Mobilicity, but the successful private equity firm is trying to
parlay its senior debt position in the struggling wireless
newcomer into a role with U.S. giant Verizon Communications
Inc's plan to enter the Canadian market with an
acquisition of rival Wind Mobile. ()
* Whether BlackBerry's turnaround efforts are
working and how sales of its new line of BlackBerry smartphones
are doing will finally become a little clearer for investors on
Friday when the company formerly known as Research In Motion
reports first-quarter earnings. ()
* Westport Innovations Inc had been trying to
convince manufacturers for years to give its natural gas engines
a chance. Its luck finally changed last summer when it signed a
deal with Caterpillar Inc. ()