PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 3

July 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* George Taylor was still basking in the memories of a beautiful summer day's performance by his native dance troupe in front of thousands of Canada Day celebrants outside the legislature, when told of the alleged plot to explode pressure cooker bombs during festivities. ()

* Soaring temperatures on Tuesday pushed Alberta's demand for electricity beyond what it can deliver, so the power regulator ordered some utility companies to use less, which caused temporary rolling blackouts. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canadian pension plans continued their bounce back to financial health in June, buoyed by a sharp spike in long-term bond yields over the past two weeks. ()

* A proposed free-trade deal with Japan offers Canada the potential of an early and quick trade win, with a much shorter list of contentious issues than those dogging other negotiations, trade experts and industry officials say. ()

* The slumping Canadian dollar is a shot in the arm for many exporters, but those gains will be tempered by the hedging many put in place to protect themselves during the loonie's long stretch above par. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Economist Marcel Côté has never been shy to speak his mind on matters of public policy, but until now his political experience has been limited to backrooms in Ottawa and Quebec City. ()

* Some homeowners are banding together in an attempt to name and shame insurance companies that have rejected their claims for sewer backup damage following recent floods. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian dollar briefly slid to its lowest level in nearly two years Tuesday as the U.S. dollar gained traction on confidence over the direction of bond yields and the broader U.S. economy. ()

* BlackBerry's disappointing first-quarter results on lower-than-anticipated BB10 shipments suggest the smartphone maker needs to spend more cash to stimulate sales. ()