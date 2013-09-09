PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 9

Sept 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* U.S. President Barack Obama's top aide pressed on Sunday
the case for "targeted, limited consequential action" to degrade
the capabilities of Syrian President Bashar Assad to carry out
chemical weapons attacks as the White House mounted a major push
to win support from a divided Congress and skeptical American
public for a military strike. ()
* An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin won Moscow's
mayoral election on Sunday, nearly complete results showed, but
opposition leader Alexei Navalny's unexpectedly strong showing
could alarm the Kremlin and fuel the country's flagging protest
movement. ()
* Documents leaked by Edward Snowden indicate the National
Security Agency spied on Brazil's state-run oil company, the
private computer networks of Google Inc and a company
that facilitates most of the world's international bank
transfers, a Brazilian TV report says. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board is in advanced
talks with a U.S. private equity partner, Ares Management LLC,
to acquire Neiman Marcus Inc for about $6 billion, American news
outlets reported on Sunday. ()
* BCE Inc is heading to court in its battle against
Ottawa's strategy for attracting new wireless players, arguing
that Canada's Industry Minister James Moore has no right to
impose greater obligations on the company to help smaller
rivals. ()
* Bombardier Inc executives are looking to the sky
as they await a picture-perfect blue ceiling and winds of less
than 10 knots an hour to clear the way for the takeoff of the
new C Series. Already nine months behind its original schedule,
the first flight of the new commercial aircraft could occur any
day now that the aircraft maker ran some high-speed taxi tests
on a Mirabel runway on Friday. However, the extended weather
forecast for the Montreal area, which calls for storms and rain
as of Tuesday, makes the day tricky to predict. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper offered to
participate in joint efforts with the United States to cut
greenhouse gas emissions to win approval of the Keystone XL
pipeline, according to a person familiar with the matter. ()
* Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak says he has
removed Peter Shurman from his position as finance critic. Hudak
said on Sunday that he met with Shurman to discuss his
accommodation expense claims. It was revealed last week that
Shurman, a Toronto-area member, billed the maximum C$20,719
(about $20,000) last year after moving to Niagara-on-the-Lake.
()
* Merit pay and national licensing standards for public
school teachers would curb the influence of "entrenched and
powerful interest groups" and promote better teaching, says a
new study on how to make Canadian teachers more effective. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The latest statistics for the Canadian
exchange-traded-fund industry depict a more challenging backdrop
than investors have become used to. August saw more than a
quarter of all ETFs in Canada in redemption mode, according to
ETFinsight's data. ()