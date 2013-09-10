PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 10

Sept 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A former Conservative campaign staffer charged in connection with the "Pierre Poutine" robo-calls told multiple acquaintances that he'd played a part in the 2011 effort to send opposition voters to the wrong polling station in a Southern Ontario riding, an Elections Canada investigator alleges. ()

* A grassroots movement from within British Columbia's dejected New Democratic Party launched an effort on Monday to rebuild the political party and place modern-thinking people in positions of power at the NDP's November convention in Vancouver. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline has been tangled up in environmentalist opposition and political wrangling. Now some energy experts say the oil market is moving on without it. A combination of growing oil-by-rail capacity and other new pipelines is increasingly providing alternatives to Keystone XL, just as Ottawa redoubles efforts to persuade President Barack Obama to green-light the project. ()

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, the largest shareholder of BlackBerry Ltd , is courting some of Canada's largest pension plans to join it in a buyout consortium as one of the options for the embattled smartphone maker. Fairfax is also talking to potential buyers for its 9.9-per-cent stake. ()

* Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said a deal is near that could see Canadian authorities begin collecting financial information on Americans living in Canada and remit it to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. Flaherty said on Monday that he expects to reach an agreement "before too long" with the U.S. government. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak insisted on Monday that he didn't approve a controversial housing allowance claimed by his ousted finance critic. Peter Shurman has said that Hudak approved his claim for C$20,719 (about $20,000) last year to subsidize his Toronto apartment after moving to Niagara-on-the-Lake. But Hudak denied it. ()

* Nova Scotia Premier Darrell Dexter returned Saturday to the scene of what his New Democrats see as an economic triumph to call a provincial election for Oct. 8, reminding voters that his party has directly intervened in the economy when jobs were on the line. Dexter kicked off his bid for re-election in the Cape Breton town of Port Hawkesbury, where his government helped keep a paper mill running with a C$124.5 million aid package in 2012. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* In another visit to the United States to promote the proposed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline, Canada's Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver met Monday with his United States counterpart, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, to propose a joint approach to greenhouse gas emissions and other technology initiatives in energy. ()

* The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board secured its first large private deal in more than a year on Monday with partner Ares Management LLC to purchase U.S. luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd for $6 billion. ()

* Richardson GMP Ltd, a retail brokerage arm that caters to high net worth individuals, is set to double in size. The firm that grew out of the 2009 merger between the retail brokerage units of GMP Capital and Richardson Capital, has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Macquarie Private Wealth Inc, the local unit of the Australian-based Macquarie Group, that came to Canada in late 2009. ()