PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Sept 10

Sept 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A former Conservative campaign staffer charged in
connection with the "Pierre Poutine" robo-calls told multiple
acquaintances that he'd played a part in the 2011 effort to send
opposition voters to the wrong polling station in a Southern
Ontario riding, an Elections Canada investigator alleges. ()
* A grassroots movement from within British Columbia's
dejected New Democratic Party launched an effort on Monday to
rebuild the political party and place modern-thinking people in
positions of power at the NDP's November convention in
Vancouver. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline has been tangled up
in environmentalist opposition and political wrangling. Now some
energy experts say the oil market is moving on without it. A
combination of growing oil-by-rail capacity and other new
pipelines is increasingly providing alternatives to Keystone XL,
just as Ottawa redoubles efforts to persuade President Barack
Obama to green-light the project. ()
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, the largest
shareholder of BlackBerry Ltd , is courting some
of Canada's largest pension plans to join it in a buyout
consortium as one of the options for the embattled smartphone
maker. Fairfax is also talking to potential buyers for its
9.9-per-cent stake. ()
* Canada's Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said a deal is near
that could see Canadian authorities begin collecting financial
information on Americans living in Canada and remit it to the
U.S. Internal Revenue Service. Flaherty said on Monday that he
expects to reach an agreement "before too long" with the U.S.
government. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak insisted on
Monday that he didn't approve a controversial housing allowance
claimed by his ousted finance critic. Peter Shurman has said
that Hudak approved his claim for C$20,719 (about $20,000) last
year to subsidize his Toronto apartment after moving to
Niagara-on-the-Lake. But Hudak denied it. ()
* Nova Scotia Premier Darrell Dexter returned Saturday to
the scene of what his New Democrats see as an economic triumph
to call a provincial election for Oct. 8, reminding voters that
his party has directly intervened in the economy when jobs were
on the line. Dexter kicked off his bid for re-election in the
Cape Breton town of Port Hawkesbury, where his government helped
keep a paper mill running with a C$124.5 million aid package in
2012. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* In another visit to the United States to promote the
proposed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline, Canada's Natural
Resources Minister Joe Oliver met Monday with his United States
counterpart, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, to propose a joint
approach to greenhouse gas emissions and other technology
initiatives in energy. ()
* The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board secured its first
large private deal in more than a year on Monday with partner
Ares Management LLC to purchase U.S. luxury retailer Neiman
Marcus Group Ltd for $6 billion. ()
* Richardson GMP Ltd, a retail brokerage arm that caters to
high net worth individuals, is set to double in size. The firm
that grew out of the 2009 merger between the retail brokerage
units of GMP Capital and Richardson Capital, has signed a
definitive agreement to purchase Macquarie Private Wealth Inc,
the local unit of the Australian-based Macquarie Group, that
came to Canada in late 2009. ()