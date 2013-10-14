PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 14

Oct 14 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is pledging to put out more
robo-calls like one he made on Friday criticizing a councillor
for voting against his Scarborough subway plan. Councillors,
meanwhile, accused Ford of using "bullying" tactics and called
for him to be dealt with by the city's integrity commissioner.
* Canada's housing market is back on a roll, a finding that
should be evident in the September sales data that the Canadian
Real Estate Association will release on Tuesday. The slump that
began in the summer of 2012 came to an end this past summer,
with sales topping economists' forecasts, and the market showing
a surprising amount of momentum. ()
* Discount behemoth Wal-Mart Canada Corp has quietly started
to sell food online, ranging from Halloween candy to gluten-free
organic cereals and prepared Thai dishes. Its initiative sets
the stage for an even more intense battle with grocery rivals in
an already cutthroat field. ()
* An Ontario government order holding directors and officers
of defunct Northstar Aerospace Inc personally
responsible for a C$15 million ($14.4 million) cleanup of a
polluted parcel of company land is sending a chill through the
country's community of corporate directors. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The federal government will unveil plans this week to
force cable and satellite TV providers to offer consumers
so-called pick-and-pay services. Consumers are frustrated over
being forced to buy large bundles of channels they don't want
when they sign up for satellite and cable TV services, says
Industry Minister James Moore. ()
FINANCIAL POST