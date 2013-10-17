PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 17

Oct 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada and the European Union are preparing to seal a far-reaching trade agreement, a deal that would give beef farmers and other Canadian businesses greater access to a market of 500 million consumers but is drawing the ire of the vocal dairy lobby.

* The Conservative government plans to require companies shipping goods on railways to carry extra insurance - a law that would drive up the price of moving oil products. Stephen Harper's Speech from the Throne, delivered on Wednesday, also said Ottawa will tighten safety standards for companies operating offshore, running pipelines, and increase their required liability insurance.

Reports in the business section:

* Chevron's plans for a Kitimat liquefied natural gas terminal will only be finalized if the company finds tax certainty in British Columbia, and workable Asian contracts for the C$4.5 billion ($4.4 billion) project, Chevron Canada Ltd president Jeff Lehrmann said on Wednesday.

* Grocery giant Loblaw Cos Ltd is reducing its staff of about 134,000 full-time and part-time employees by 275 people, mostly management and administration positions, spokesman Bob Chant confirmed on Wednesday morning. Just over 200 of the cuts are from Loblaw's Brampton, Ontario, head office with "minimal impact at the store level".

NATIONAL POST

* Canada is not yet ready to lift its visa requirement on Mexican travelers, an official said on Wednesday as the government signaled visitors from the Czech Republic would no longer need visas. The official said that while Canada hoped to agree on a roadmap for tackling the dispute, Ottawa's security concerns would have to be satisfied before it allowed visa-free travel for Mexicans.

FINANCIAL POST

* While Ottawa is touting its role in bringing down wireless rates for Canadian consumers, its biggest ongoing effort to bring in new competitors is finding few takers and the man who financed the country's biggest wireless upstart is saying he is "finished with Canada". Toronto-based private equity firm Birch Hill Equity Partners has withdrawn its application to take part in the January wireless spectrum auction.

* Private equity firms have quietly grown into key players in the mining industry. And with mining valuations in the gutter, their role could soon get bigger. In a presentation in Toronto on Wednesday, private equity insiders noted that the firms are raising huge dollars for mining investments. They argued that it is a potential source of financing for many distressed companies.