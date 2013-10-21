PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 21

Oct 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Native leaders are warning that the violent clash between
Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Elsipogtog First Nation -
which last week saw police vehicles torched, rubber bullets
fired and rocks thrown - is just the tip of the iceberg.
The protest against shale-gas exploration near the village
of Rexton, New Brunswick, took place as some aboriginal groups
across the country are expressing frustration over being
excluded from consultations, especially when it comes to
resource development. ()
* The Conservative government is seeking to give victims of
crime a more active role in the legal process. A bill will be
put forward this fall that extends victim involvement "from the
time of the offence to the final disposition of the sentence,"
Justice Minister Peter MacKay told The Globe and Mail. ()
* The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued an alert
over another beef product because of possible E. coli
contamination. The federal food safety watchdog is warning the
public not to consume uncooked lean ground beef from Belmont
Meats of Toronto, distributed at Loblaw stores. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Corporate Canada is expected to raise spending in 2014 to
take advantage of a global economic recovery. CIBC World Markets
Inc Deputy Chief Economist Benjamin Tal said Canadian
companies are well-positioned to increase capital expenditures,
particularly if the U.S. economy gets rolling. ()
* Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd both experienced weak grain shipments in the
third quarter, although shipments are expected to rise in the
fourth quarter due to a bumper crop in Canada. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A free trade deal linking Canada and Europe, even in the
absence of a final text, is a historic win for the federal
Conservative party and for Prime Minister Stephen Harper
personally. It could not have come at a better time, from a Tory
political perspective. ()
* A probe by the auditor general into spending in the Senate
has prompted senators and the chamber's administration to start
creating paper trails for decisions that previously weren't
documented. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Even amid a slowdown in hiring across Canada, small
businesses continue to face difficulties recruiting and keeping
the best employees. ()
* Northwest Territories village Inuvik's untapped resources,
and non-existent infrastructure to develop or deliver them is
becoming a metaphor for Canada itself. The latest, most
egregious example of this problem revolves around the lack of
strategy, politics and recurring media flashpoints concerning
pipelines and, to a lesser extent, power generation
infrastructure. ()