PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 22

BRIEF-Nustar Energy enters into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services
* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc
Oct 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Prime Minister's Office intervened directly in the Senate expense affair, pressing Prince Edward Island Senator Mike Duffy into a plan to repay past expense claims and instructing him on what he should say to the media, Duffy's lawyer says. ()
* A split has emerged in Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government over a fundamental principle: the rules governing the potential breakup of Canada. The Conservatives' senior Quebec minister has declared in two media interviews that a 50-percent-plus-one vote for separation is enough for a province to secede. ()
Reports in the business section:
* A U.S. unit of Montreal-based CGI Group Inc, a global technology services giant with annual revenue of $10 billion, is the main contractor behind the problem-plagued, Web-based insurance exchange that plays a key role in the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare. ()
* Canadian food giant Maple Leaf Foods Inc is facing a potential breakup as it puts its $1.6-billion bakery unit up for sale, at the same time as potential suitors target its meat division. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Hospitals and clinics should resist patient requests to be treated by doctors of a particular race, religion or sex, a top medical group is telling its members, highlighting a touchy yet reportedly common healthcare phenomenon. ()
* The West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni, British Columbia, recently posted signs on its doors telling visitors to stop bringing flowers for friends and family. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada will relax rules on foreign investment for the United States, Mexico and 12 other countries as a result of its free trade pact with the European Union. ()
* Sales of new homes in the Toronto housing market appear to be rebounding but activity in the country's largest market has a long way to go to match 2012 levels. ()
* Nustar Energy L.P. announces entry into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services, Llc
April 11 U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator Energy Services LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to expand into the Permian basin.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday