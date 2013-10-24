PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 24

Oct 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* John Sculley, the former Apple Inc chief
executive who famously clashed with Steve Jobs, is exploring a
bid for beleaguered BlackBerry Ltd with Canadian
partners, sources have told The Globe and Mail. ()
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper went on the
offensive in the Senate expense-claims scandal, trying to
diminish the impact of Senator Mike Duffy's allegations that the
Prime Minister's Office threatened him with expulsion from the
Red Chamber if he didn't repay questionable claims. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Telus Corp is buying urban-focused wireless upstart
Public Mobile for an undisclosed price, eliminating an
independent player that had struggled to attract a critical mass
of customers. ()
* Montreal-based CGI Group Inc is hitting back
against critics that have blamed it for the glitch-ridden
release of the website at the heart of U.S. healthcare reform,
arguing the Canadian company is not the "quarterback" that bears
the overall responsibility for the failures. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The chief of the Irish Coast Guard is expressing
frustration with Canadian authorities for their February
decision to send a derelict, rat-infested "biohazard" bobbing
toward the Emerald Isle. ()
* The Progressive Conservatives are trying to force
Ontario's governing Liberal Party to pay back $950 million for
canceling two gas plants prior to the 2011 election. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz changed the
direction of Canadian central banking on Wednesday, back to what
it once was - an international bellwether of cautious common
sense focused on inflation. ()
* The Canadian federal government has not been friendly to
deals in the telecom sector lately, but Ottawa has actually
approved an agreement for Telus Corp to acquire startup
mobile carrier Public Mobile. ()