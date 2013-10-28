PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Oct 28

Oct 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's surprisingly strong real estate market is leading
to heightened scrutiny of the data used to assess sales. The
numbers are getting more attention amid debate about just how
inflated the market may be. ()
* Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak is
pledging to cut back the province's transit-building plans, and
would cancel a raft of suburban light rail transits in favor of
extending Toronto's subway system. ()
Reports in the business section:
* China's state-owned companies are still keen to invest in
Canada's energy sector, but worry about the slow pace of
infrastructure development to connect Western oil and gas
producers with Asian markets, Canadian Natural Resources
Minister Joe Oliver said. ()
* Enbridge Inc has given closing arguments in
support of the reversal project for its Line 9 oil pipeline
between Ontario and Quebec, and in a show of how rancorous the
regulatory proceedings became, it was forced to do so in
writing. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The Senate expenses scandal took another turn on Sunday
when top Conservatives in the upper chamber said they would
consider backing away from a motion to suspend three
controversial senators, a move that prompted the Prime
Minister's Office to reaffirm its support for the proposed
sanctions. ()
* The surprising revelation last week that Ottawa is almost
$7 billion ahead of schedule for eliminating the deficit is
attracting the scrutiny of the budget watchdog. The No. 2 man in
the Parliamentary Budget Office says officials have asked the
finance department for clarification. ()