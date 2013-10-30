PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 30

Oct 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada has promised the European Union it will be able to
take advantage of any further loosening of foreign investment
restrictions on the country's telecom sector. ()
* A heated debate is raging among some of the biggest names
in the food world over a boycott of Canadian seafood, a move
aimed at ending the annual seal hunt. ()
Reports in the business section:
* United States Steel Corp will permanently cease
steel production at its Hamilton mill at the end of the year,
ending an era that goes back more than a century. The permanent
end of steel making in what was the cradle of the Canadian steel
industry is the latest step in what has been a troubled history
for U.S. Steel. ()
* The race is on for one of Canada's hottest retail sites
after Sears Canada Inc abandoned its flagship store at
the Toronto Eaton Center. U.S. department store Nordstrom Inc
is in talks with the mall's owner, Cadillac Fairview
Corp, to move into the space - and could be close to
a deal, industry sources said. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A report tabled Tuesday by the federal Conservative
government in the House of Commons, explaining the final
negotiated outcomes of the Canada-EU free-trade agreement, has
shed more light on what is being billed as the largest and most
wide-ranging free trade deal for Canada since the North American
Free Trade Agreement. ()
* The unsteady sand of who is considered a terrorist in
Canada has once again shifted in favor of a Tamil woman living
in Toronto, whose politician husband was assassinated in Sri
Lanka while attending Christmas Eve mass in 2005. Weeks after
Joseph Pararajasingham, a member of parliament in Sri Lanka, was
shot dead, Canada granted residency to his widow. In 2011,
however, the Immigration and Refugee Board concluded that the
woman was a member of a terrorist group and should be deported
because of her ties to her husband, who had ties to the Tamil
Tigers. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Stephen Poloz, Canada's new head of monetary policy, is
already being credited with putting a kinder, gentler face on
the Bank of Canada, and cutting through decades-old jargon that
is central-bank speak. ()
* Any chill in foreign investment resulting from tougher
Industry Canada reviews hasn't caught up with the British, who
are warming up to the Western Canadian energy economy like never
before. Energy giants such as Centrica, BG Group,
BP, Royal Dutch Shell, are all growing their
Western Canadian operations, encouraged by the British
government, the recently announced Canada-EU free trade deal and
perception that the Canadian government welcomes their business.